‘That Is Absolutely Gorgeous’: A Woman’s $2 Yard Sale Wedding Dress Cleaned Up With a $40 Bathtub Soak Has the Internet in Awe

A woman’s $2 wedding dress from a yard sale is going viral. Initially, a cleaning company charged her $500 to clean it up, but she did it for just under $40. The results? An ethereal vintage wedding gown; her dream dress.

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@borrowedfrom1962 is a popular content creator who often collects vintage fashion, restores it, and shares the process and results with her 24,500 followers on TikTok. Although she seems to have just begun, the second video she posted about finding her dream dress went viral.

The woman claimed she discovered the wedding dress at a yard sale for $2. She almost passed it up because of the heavy yellow stains, wondering if she could restore it.

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After noticing the dress's vintage lace details, she decided it was worth restoring. That particular video got over 3.1 million views, with comments urging the woman to share her process, which she did.

The Second Soak Led to Perfection

In another part, the woman shared just how she got yellow stains out of the dress with no damage to the original cloth. In a bathtub filled with 12 gallons of distilled water, she added a whole cup of antique restoration cleaner and fully submerged the dress.

Two hours later, the water had turned yellow, indicating the stains were lifting. After draining it, she was happy with how much lighter it was from before.

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Although not perfect, she rolled it in a towel and left it to air dry. In the comments of the second video, the woman revealed she would do a second soak to get it stark white. She did, and the results were unbelievable to many.

In a third video, the woman shared the results of the second soak, which led to that pearlescent vintage white, matching the aesthetic of a wedding dress.

When recording, she told viewers that nothing could’ve prepared her for how wonderful it looked. With trial hair and makeup, the woman wore the fully restored dress and twirled around for followers to see the complete results.

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However, the fashion enthusiast claimed it wasn’t the “final draft” and might be making a few more tweaks, especially with hair and accessories.

The Internet is In Awe of The Woman’s $2 Wedding Dress From a Yard Sale

@farmingandJesus shared the final results of the TikToker’s dress on their X account, sparking awe and compliments in the comments. The account captioned the video by noting, “This dress was made for her (and) I love it!”

Many responded with comments like, “The dress is absolutely beautiful!” and “That is absolutely gorgeous!” They also highlighted the lace cape at the back of the dress, admiring it.

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Girls, she is getting married and found this wedding dress at a yard sale for TWO dollars. It was so stained and someone wanted $500 to fix it… she did it herself for $40 and you are not prepared for HOW PERFECT IT IS.



This dress was made for her I love it so much!



Her… pic.twitter.com/ZXkFG5kWKQ — ? LIZZIE? (@farmingandJesus) July 30, 2026

A user pointed out, “A whole LACE CAPE, that is gorgeous!!!” In response, others wondered why wedding dresses today didn’t commonly feature capes.

Users on X also zeroed in on the cost: $42, and expressed contentment over the possibility of having a budget dress, rather than spending thousands. A user mentioned, “Your dress doesn’t need to be hundreds or thousands of dollars to make it special!!!”