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‘I Don’t Want to Be a Mom No More’: An 18-Year-Old’s Video About Giving Up Her Baby to a TikTok Stranger Has Sparked Alarm Online

4:44 AM CDT on July 31, 2026

18-year-old gives up her baby for adoption.

18-year-old gives up her baby for adoption.

|X/@HistorianUSA1

An X post from @HistorianUSA1 shared a video from TikTok account @therealmelaninrose_, in which an 18-year-old says she is giving up her 11-month-old daughter.

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The account has since removed the video following backlash.

In the video, the woman said, "Today is the day that I give my baby up for adoption." She had been told by others, including Child Protective Services and the baby's father, that she wasn't a good parent.

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The woman said a person she connected with on TikTok, based in New Jersey, had agreed to take in her daughter. "This lady actually said on TikTok that she'll actually take her in," she said. "And she's going to take her in for me."

She described her last eleven months of parenting as "kind of great" before saying she had changed her mind. "I came to the conclusion, like, I don't want to be a mom no more," she said. "I give up on being a parent."

She also addressed potential criticism from viewers. "I don't want to see nobody in the comments judging me because y'all was the ones telling me to give her up for adoption or put her in CPS custody," she said. She added that she is "only 18," and said of her daughter, "she won't remember anything."

Some replies focused on the baby's well-being going forward. One commenter wrote, "U doing good, the baby will be good. Please use protection going forward."

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Others said they supported the decision itself but had a problem with how it was shared. One person wrote, "I agree it's best for the baby to go to a loving home. But, I take serious issue with her posting this on social media for attention. I hope to God her daughter never sees it."

The X account that shared the video argued the decision was self-serving, writing, "Selfish? Yes. Easy out? Absolutely." However, they also wrote that the outcome could be "better for the baby long-term".

Another argued that her choice was much better than the alternative. "Honestly? I'd rather she do this than keep a child she doesn't want and would very likely neglect," they wrote.

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If you have concerns about a child's safety or welfare, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including whether a legal adoption or custody transfer has taken place. The arrangement described by the creator, involving a person she said she connected with on TikTok, had not been confirmed through any court, agency, or named individual as of publication. Legal experts note that informal custody arrangements made outside court oversight do not constitute lawful adoption.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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