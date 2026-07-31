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Young Boy Draws Reactions After Cursing at Waiter Taking the Table’s Order — ‘Stop Irritating Me’

7:18 PM CDT on July 30, 2026

Child Cusses Out Waiter Just Trying to Do His Job

Child Cusses Out Waiter Just Trying to Do His Job

|Photo Credit: X/@AmiriKing

A child is going viral online, and not because of an amazing accomplishment or a talent his parents decided to showcase online for the world to see. This kid is going viral because of what he apparently said, based on a clip reshared by X user @AmiriKing, to a waiter who was simply standing by trying to do his job and take the table's order.

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Young Boy Cusses at Waiter Trying to Take Food Orders

In the brief clip, a young boy can be seen sitting at a table at a restaurant, playing on his phone. A waiter can be seen standing to his left holding a notepad and pen, apparently to write down what the guests at the table wanted to eat and drink, since nothing appeared to be on the table yet aside from a few menus.

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It sounds like the kid first asks, "What's that they have?" But before the waiter even gets a chance to respond, the boy looks up from his phone and tells him, "Stop f****** irritating me,” followed by a hard stare.

The waiter looks at the child and then over at someone else nearby out of frame, almost as if he wanted to see if anyone else had heard what was just said to him by a child. A man at the table then tells the boy, whose name appears to be Montana, to relax. "Montana, calm down bro," he says.

Another man can then be heard saying the same thing before the first man tells the waiter, "Don't mind him," seemingly trying to brush off what he had just said to him. 

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People immediately took to the comments to share how they felt about the interaction between the boy and the waiter, with one X commenter, writing "Regardless of race that's rude af, dude's trying to do his job. I'd refuse service to them. Gtfoh."

Another X user said, "My dad would have slapped me so hard and then dragged my ass clear across that restaurant and beat my ass all the way to the car," adding they never would have thought about being that "disrespectful."

Someone else suggested the clip was an example of "bad parenting," writing, "How was your kid talking like this to a grown man and you're stupid ass sitting right there watching?" They added, "You better check him before somebody else does." While the people in the clip seemed to disregard what the child said, commenters weren't so quick to let it go.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the video was recorded or the circumstances surrounding the interaction shown in the clip.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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