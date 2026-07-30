A woman's post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries has sparked discussion online after she shared how a blind date arranged by one of her workplace's regular customers left her feeling disappointed. The 24-year-old explained that the customer had repeatedly encouraged her to go out with his grandson, describing him as kind and hardworking. After finally agreeing to the date, however, she said the evening took an unexpected turn.

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“So about a month back, I posted how I was planning to go on a date with a guy who happened to be the grandson of a regular that comes into my job. The date itself was fine, he was a gentleman to me by opening the door and pulling out a chair which I do like and notice. He also paid for the meal which was nice but I also didn’t mind paying for my meal at the time because I’m a server and I know how it is waiting on a table that’s obviously on their first date,” she begins the story.

According to the poster, the date didn't go as she had hoped. She began talking to him, only to find out he was four years younger than she was. While that age gap isn’t usually a big deal, it meant that he had recently turned 20 and she was 24, which made her feel uncomfortable.

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The date raised additional concerns for her. She wasn’t interested in him being around the same height as her. While that was a small concern, what she found when she looked into him sealed the deal that she would not go on another date with him.

“I had to do some snooping on his social media account and I found out he follows people that I don’t agree with morally and politically wise. I’m not sure if I could state my beliefs here but I’m a bisexual Asian woman whose family immigrated here in the 1980s, I feel like you could tell where I lean politically wise.

She Decided Against Seeing Him Again

I know for some people don’t mind if their significant others have different political beliefs but I wouldn’t be exactly comfortable dating a person if they didn’t want me or my community to exist in the world.”

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She explained that shared political values were important to her in a relationship. If you’re going to build a strong foundation, many people want to be on the same page as their partners when it comes to things like politics and religion.

She finished the post writing, “Overall, it was a nice experience of meeting and talking to him. He was a nice guy but I also kind of felt that there was no chemistry between us. I don’t harbor any resentment towards him because when I told him that it wasn’t going to work out between us, he was nice about it and wished me luck on my career path.”

Many commenters supported her decision, saying she shouldn't feel guilty about deciding not to pursue another date.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.