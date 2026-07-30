Target Self-Checkout Video Sparks Debate Over Skipped Scans

A viral video has sparked discussion online after it appeared to show a man skipping scans while using a Target self-checkout. Shared on X, the footage prompted debate over retail theft and self-checkout policies, with many commenters criticizing the shopper's alleged actions while others questioned Target's security measures.

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Said the user who posted the video, "When you’re wondering why @Target is getting so expensive, here is Exhibit A: Another ‘scholar’ films himself pretending to scan items at the self-checkout, stealing from Target. These people are why we can’t have a high-trust society."

When you’re wondering why @Target is getting so expensive, here is Exhibit A:



Another ‘scholar’ films himself pretending to scan items at the self-checkout, stealing from Target.



These people are why we can’t have a high-trust society? pic.twitter.com/WWDuoPLcJX — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) July 29, 2026

Target responded to the post: "Hi Snaptop -I hear you. It's disappointing to see that kind of behavior, and it can affect both stores and the guests who are just trying to shop. We truly appreciate all the guests who do the right thing and help create a positive experience for everyone. -Ashley."

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Commenters Debate Target's Self-Checkout Policies

Many commenters pointed to the Target team member behind the man who is seemingly doing nothing. One X commenter wrote, "So you're saying the employee right behind him did not hear a single beep any time he scanned his items?"

Another user said, "Look at the employee standing right behind him doing absolutely nothing. Target customers are paying higher prices to fund both stolen goods and employees who act like statues."

However, Target team members are specifically told not to get involved. A reply in the comments touches on that. "They're told not to get involved. Target employees are generally instructed not to physically intervene in suspected shoplifting incidents, though policies can vary by situation.

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Retail theft remains a frequent topic of discussion among retailers and shoppers alike. Many big box stores factor this in. Many commenters said that does not mean that it is something that people should do, especially so brazenly like the man in this video is doing.

Issues like this are why some advocate for stores with only manned registers. "This is why stores should have cashiers instead of making customers do their jobs. They are never going to follow any rules unless forced to. Prosecute criminals and stop giving them easy ways to steal. Target has its own cameras why do they allow it?" one user said.

The discussion ultimately expanded beyond the clip itself, with commenters debating the effectiveness of self-checkout systems and store security.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the viral video. The article is based on footage shared on X, the platform's public comments and Target's response to the post.