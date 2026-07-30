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‘This Person Is Deceiving You’: A Viral Airport Hack Video Has Commenters Questioning Whether Confidence or a Paid Pass Did the Work

2:10 PM CDT on July 30, 2026

A traveler's point of view as they walk through an international airport terminal.

A traveler’s point of view as they walk through an international airport terminal.

|Images via X/NoFilterSkin

A video posted by @NoFilterSkin on X suggests that confidence, not special privileges, is the secret to moving through busy international airports faster. The clip has amassed more than 4.1 million views as of publication and carries the on-screen text: "POV: How I get through international airports faster than everyone else."

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As the passenger moved through the airport, on-screen text offered advice such as "Stay in motion through the chaos," "Always find the loophole," "Look lost," "Talk fast," and "Sound slightly confused." The video ends with the message, "Confidence will take you farther than fear ever will."

The post divided viewers over whether the creator had uncovered a genuine travel strategy or misrepresented what the footage actually showed.

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Several commenters agreed that projecting confidence can make unfamiliar environments less intimidating. One user wrote, "Confidence will really take you far in life. The moment I built my confidence, I began doing things I [didn't] do before." The poster replied that they were taught by their father to "act like you know where you're going & what you're doing."

Another user wrote, "I always do this. I walk like I'm supposed to be there," with the poster responding, "Confidence (...) every time."

While many interpreted the video as encouragement to move decisively through crowded terminals, others asked whether confidence alone could explain what viewers see. Critics said the clip omitted an important detail: the traveler was likely using a paid or authorized expedited screening service rather than only being confident at the airport.

"This person is deceiving you," one commenter wrote. "They obviously have the 'Fast Track' pass and [are] pitching the video as if they are just being 'confident' or 'bold.' The woman at 0:30 seconds visibly looks at the ticket and ushers him onward. Airports don't mess around."

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Others argued that the behavior shown in the video was disrespectful and inappropriate, regardless of whether confidence or a paid pass was involved. One user wrote that the behavior "doesn't show boldness, it shows disrespect," while another described it as "taking advantage of high-trust society."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify whether the traveler used a paid expedited service or skipped any required security procedures.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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