Beachside Restaurant Diners Hit by Massive Waves in Viral Video

A video has sparked reactions online after showing diners at a beachfront restaurant being swept away by powerful waves while enjoying a meal. The footage, which was shared on X, shows guests seated just steps from the water before a series of large waves crashes into the outdoor dining area, sending tables, chairs, and diners scrambling.

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the guy is sitting there just taking it because it was definitely her idea to go to this restaurant and he knew it would be a bad idea from the beginning pic.twitter.com/AiCfVNuGRX — i like food (@messedupfoods) July 30, 2026

The caption of the video reads, “When you are enjoying your dinner but the saxophones keep getting louder,” which references a popular TikTok trend where users are showing moments before something went wrong. Seeing waves while dining by the ocean is generally expected, but crashing onto dining tables are far from the waves guests were expecting to deal with.

The video shows a couple and a group of people dining outside by the ocean. It isn't clear whether the tables were set directly on the sand. The tide was so high that they were surrounded by water. That wasn’t the worst of it, however. When large waves arrived, they crashing into the people enjoying their food at the restaurant.

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The couple are seated closest to the water, and the waves have the biggest impact on them. Twice in the video you can see waves come at such a force that they could have taken down the diners. The woman stands up and tries to get away from the waves, but ends up standing there and taking it. The man does the same, but he doesn’t get up from his seat.

The Waves Were a Problem for Everyone

Meanwhile, the group eating next to them seems to be preparing for the waves. They’re sitting there, cautious about their surroundings. However, they don’t seem to be in the direct path of the waves at that moment. This was certainly a dining experience these people will remember, for better or for worse.

Commenters on X had a lot of questions about the restaurant's setup. "Why was the restaurant even set the table and chair so close to the water?” asked one commenter. Another X user wrote, “There's a sign that literally says ‘Here, the wave comes into your plate.’

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Some commenters shared their own similar experiences, “on vacation and went to an expensive seafood place. I had my phone in my purse sitting in the extra chair ... the waiter was great yet he accidentally poured 1/2 pitcher of water in my purse drowning my phone.. It's ok. We were very polite with him and didn't make a fuss at all. He told his boss and he insisted we not pay for anything... wow... left the waiter a tip that equaled the meal price.. he felt so bad.. but wow he was a super nice guy.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded. The clip is based solely on footage shared on X.