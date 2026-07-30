A young mother is going viral online after, according to X user @wildfreakouts, she found out her child's father was granted custody of their daughter after being released from jail, where he had allegedly spent the last five years.

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In the clip, which appears to be recorded from a police officer's body camera, a young woman can be seen running to her mom, who is meeting her outside their home on the front lawn. Crying, she tells her, "They told me I have to give her to him."

Father gets out of prison after five years, wins custody of his daughter, and her mom doesn't take it well pic.twitter.com/HSGT7D4OVD — Pop Feed (@wildfreakouts) July 29, 2026

Caption Claims Father Recently Completed Five Years in Jail

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As the young woman breaks down, her mom asks the officer what happened, trying to get some clarity on what sent her daughter into such a state. One of the officers then tells her, "We have a court order by the judge that the child goes with him."

After explaining the situation to the woman's mother, the officer says her daughter told them that if officers take her child, she's going to jail. He warns that doing so is only going to make her "look bad," adding, "We don't want her in trouble."

He goes on to explain that if she gets arrested and later tries to regain custody of her child, the arrest won't help her case. While the officer tries to reassure the family that "it's not over yet," the mother asks to see the paperwork so she can better understand what the judge ordered.

i’m thinking maybe he studied while in prison got some type of degree, got out got a stable job & living arrangement, passed all the pop ins/ tests to see if he’s fit, proved his environment was better than hers & won this sounds like something he’d been working on for a while — Forever.Tarus?️ (@ranni_michelle) July 29, 2026

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Meanwhile, her daughter struggles to compose herself knowing her child is about to leave with her father, who, according to the X user's caption, had been in jail for the past five years.

While many commenters agreed that giving a father custody after serving a five-year prison sentence sounded "crazy," others questioned what led the court to make that decision in the first place, given the X user's description of the clip is accurate. "How bad of a mom do you have to be for a judge to sign the kid over to a criminal dad?" one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Damn what did she do for the daddy to get outta jail and still get custody." A third asked, "Who gives a man who just did a 5 year bid full custody?" Others, however, suggested there could be more to the story. "Maybe he studied while in prison, got some type of degree, got out, got a stable job & living arrangement," one commenter wrote, suggesting he proved he was worthy of being a parent again.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims shared alongside the video, which are based solely on the X user's description of the incident.