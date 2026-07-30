A Viral Video Claims a Man ‘Attacked’ a Street Evangelist in Houston — but the Footage Shows Something Different

An X post from @realMaalouf shows a bald man in a yellow iERA dawah shirt confronting an older Christian street evangelist in Houston. The post says the man 'started attacking him and screaming Allahu Akbar,' though the video itself primarily shows a verbal exchange, and no evidence of physical assault was independently found.

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The video shows the man in the yellow shirt, supposedly a Muslim according to the X user, shouting "Allahu Akbar" repeatedly, removing his shirt, and gesturing at the evangelist while the older man remains composed, according to the post. Neither man is identified by name in the footage or the post that shared it.

In the video, the two men can be seen aggressively debating the nature of Jesus and the Trinity. The Muslim man pressed the evangelist on whether "Allah Akbar" and God are the same, saying, "You agree that Allah Akbar is God?"

In Houston, Texas, a Muslim got furious when he saw a Christian pastor and his wife preaching the Bible. He then started attacking him and screaming Allahu Akbar.



This is Islam. They think they have the right to preach their cult, but hate when others do it. pic.twitter.com/nLpd34dXrk — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) July 29, 2026

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The evangelist responded, "In the beginning was a word, and the word was with God, and God was... The word was with God, and the word is God."

The evangelist repeated the Christian concept of the Trinity throughout the exchange, saying, "I've been three being one" and "You are spirit, soul, and body."

The Muslim man questioned the evangelist about his belief, at one point asking, "You're three. Are you in elementary?"

The evangelist responded by returning to the Gospel of John's opening verse, saying, "In the beginning it was the Word. And the Word was with God. And the Word was God." The man in the yellow shirt replied, "Yes, of course. Because the Word is God," to which the evangelist said, "There you go. Fantastic."

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Some replies criticized both men's approach to the debate. One commenter wrote, "Perhaps they should both stop indulging in religious supremacy?"

Perhaps they should both stop indulging in religious supremacy? — Lisa Keshet ליסה קשת (@LisaKeshet) July 29, 2026

Others focused on whether the confrontation had legal consequences. One person asked, "Was this guy arrested for assaulting the older gentleman?"

Another argued neither man was arguing in good faith. "Both are making an argument from an authority that the other doesn't recognize," they wrote. "This is just an exercise in stubborn ignorance. It's a shame both can't lose."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the X post, including the claim that the man in the video physically attacked the evangelist. Neither man's identity has been confirmed. No police report, arrest record, or named news outlet was found confirming an assault or any resulting charges.