‘You Still Owe Me Italy’: A Woman Found Out Her Boyfriend Had Been Texting His Ex Throughout Their Anniversary Trip to Rome

A post in r/GirlDinnerDiaries describes a woman's discovery that her boyfriend had been messaging his ex-girlfriend throughout their anniversary trip to Rome. She wrote that she plans to end the relationship once they returned home.

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According to the post, she only saw the messages after her boyfriend handed her his phone to pull up their train tickets, and a text from his ex appeared on the screen reading, "You still owe me Italy."

The woman wrote that her boyfriend had been sending his ex photos of "everywhere we go" before sending the same photos to his own family. She said he had also been telling his ex which restaurants "she would love" and joking that he wished he had come to Italy "with someone who actually knew how to relax."

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When she confronted him, she wrote, he admitted that he and his ex had once planned to visit Italy together and that the trip had been making him think about his ex.

He then asked her not to "turn it into a huge thing" until they got home, saying he didn't want the rest of the vacation ruined.

The woman wrote that she has not ended the relationship yet because the couple still has three nights left in the same hotel room and a shared flight home, leaving her with "nowhere else for either of us to realistically go."

She said her boyfriend believes she agreed to wait so they could "talk properly" once they're home, but that she is actually just trying to get through the remaining days without being stuck with an "angry ex" in a foreign city.

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She added that his lack of hesitation in showing her the messages made her suspect he wanted the relationship to end, writing there was "no other explanation."

Several commenters shared their own experiences of discovering relationship problems while traveling. One commenter wrote, "Taking a trip together often reveals things about a romantic partner and they are sometimes awful things. For me it was a weekend trip to see an exhibit at a museum in Houston and then the Rothko Chapel. I'm glad it was a weekend trip rather than an international trip."

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Others encouraged her to make the most of the remaining time in Italy on her own terms. One person wrote, "It really sucks what you're dealing with. I'm so sorry. But please ignore him and do your own thing in Italy. You're in ITALY. I wouldn't let ANYTHING ruin my experience of ITALY. Eliminate your experience of HIM by eating separately, going to things separately and only meeting up at the hotel to sleep."

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Another shared a similar experience from a past trip. "My ex and I broke up 3 weeks into a 5 week trip to Thailand," they wrote. "I took myself out for massages, shopping, a super fancy buffet, saw 50 Shades of Grey, got drinks and street food, it was lovely."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the account described in this Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster's version of events as shared on Reddit. The identities of the woman and her partner have not been confirmed.