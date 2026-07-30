A Woman Said Her Boyfriend Accidentally Hit Her With a Door During an Argument — She Went Online for Support and Got Told to Leave Him

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of Domestic Violence. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

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A boyfriend accidentally hurt his girlfriend during a heated argument, triggering her history with domestic violence. When she turned to Reddit to vent, they asked her to be honest with herself and leave him.

After reading the responses, she said commenters were "blowing things out of proportion." @AcademicBar8901 shared a recent argument with her boyfriend gone wrong on the popular SubReddit ‘Girl Dinner Diaries.’

They’ve known each other since high school and were friends before they took their relationship to the next level.In the ten years of knowing him, the woman claimed it was the first time something like this happened between them.

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According to the woman, they were in a spat over taking her car over his to get to a doctor’s appointment.She reasoned that she didn’t have insurance and didn’t want to risk getting pulled over.

But the woman explained that technically, neither of them had car insurance. Nevertheless, their spat continued until the woman became overwhelmed. To cool off, she attempted to walk away from him and told him she needed some space.

To stop her from leaving, he attempted to close the door. But instead, it slammed the woman’s cheek, causing it to bruise. During the heat of the moment, the woman was triggered by memories from her past related to domestic violence.

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At the time of writing the post, she told Redditors she was hiding in her kids’ room. Ultimately, her boyfriend did give her some space and asked her to let him know when he could come home.

Before concluding her rant, she told Redditors that it was the first time in ten years of knowing him that something like this had happened between them.

After The Boyfriend Accidentally Hurt His Girlfriend, Reddit Told Her To Walk Away…

The threads were filled with comments strongly urging the woman to leave him. Many described the relationship as toxic and encouraged her to be honest with herself about it. One user addressed her reluctance to vent to Reddit rather than friends who know her best.

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They said. “You know what they’re going to say, and you don’t know if you’re ready to hear it…The very fact that you know it shows that you know this behavior (of his) is wrong.” Many others urged her to come to terms with the situation and leave him. But she didn’t want to.

Comment

byu/AcademicBar8901 from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

In the Reddit post, the OP shared an update and addressed the comments. She felt things were blown out of proportion. While she appreciated the advice and support, she said she had reasons for not wanting to leave.

The woman explained, “I don’t think people are one mistake, and in ten years he’s never so much as raised his voice at me or tried to intimidate me…” She also said he had apologized, appeared remorseful, and was upset with himself over what had happened.

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The details above reflect the account shared by u/AcademicBar8901 on the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims. The Daily Dot does not condone domestic violence in any form.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.