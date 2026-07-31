“It’s Still Edible”: X User Upset After Mom Ruins Custom Birthday Cake—The Internet Says She Won’t Be Here Forever

An X user is disappointed after their mom “ruined” a custom birthday cake ordered months in advance. The internet is urging them to forgive her and gave a reality check: she won’t be around forever.

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@pulseby_M shared their recent disappointment after a dream cake with white vintage frosting topped with strawberries got ruined in a box. Although the top was fine, one side of it appeared squished against the box. What led to it?

Is it wrong to feel disappointed in your own mother? ? If you're wondering what happened... here's the story. I asked my mom for one very simple favor. All she had to do was hold my birthday cake steady during the drive home so nothing would happen to it. I had picked it up from… pic.twitter.com/91goscM34o — pulseby_M (@pulseby_M) July 30, 2026

The user had asked their mom to carefully hold onto the cake box, and despite driving slowly and repeated reminders, it ended up squished. After getting home and opening the box, the user anticipated a fully intact cake, but was left heartbroken.

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They described their feelings, saying, “I honestly felt like crying…I wasn’t even angry—I just went completely quiet, because deep down I was heartbroken.” The user further explained that it was something they were genuinely looking forward to for months.

When we finally got home and I opened the box... ...my cake was ruined. ?? I honestly felt like crying. I wasn't even angry—I just went completely quiet because, deep down, I was heartbroken. It wasn't just any cake. It was the birthday cake I had been looking forward to for… — pulseby_M (@pulseby_M) July 30, 2026

Beyond eating it, the user had planned to photograph the cake and post it on social media. But things unfortunately didn’t go according to plan for them. When they brought it up with their mom, she told him, “It’s still edible; that’s what matters.”

In response to the mom’s remarks, the user felt hurt and claimed it wasn’t about it being edible. Rather, it was merely something they looked forward to for a long time. They understood that some reacting to the post might think of it as an overreaction. But it was something they valued.

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The Internet Asked the Heartbroken X User to Forgive Their Mom…

It appears that the X user had guessed the reactions of many fellow users on the forum. Indeed, many believed it was an overreaction. Many empathized with the disappointment but agreed with the mother that the cake's appearance was not the most important thing.

Others had sharp reminders for the X user about the woman’s role and presence in their life. One user mentioned, “Before feeling disappointed in her, think of the number of times she was disappointed in you when you were young, but still loved you nevertheless…”

The cake looks edible and I’m not sure why you’re so upset at your mom — lucas ??? (@theLUCASTDS) July 31, 2026

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Another added, “Honey, it’s just a cake. You can always replace it with another one; you can’t replace your mother. Which is more valuable to you?” Many continued to urge the X user to forgive their mom and reminded them about how she won’t be around forever.

One such individual mentioned, “I would give anything to have her (their mom) here to ruin my beautiful cake. Forgive her, please.” While the majority wanted the user to let it go, some validated the X user’s feelings.

A person said, “You have the right to your feelings. It’s sad that it happened to your beautiful cake.” Another mentioned, “It’s okay for someone to be disappointed…Humans have emotions, and that’s okay…”