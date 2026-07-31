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Woman Discovers Her Mother Lied for 20 Years About Who Found Her Father Before His Coma — and About an Alleged 15-Year Affair

7:26 AM CDT on July 31, 2026

An adult reflecting on old family memories after uncovering mother's long-hidden secret.

An adult reflecting on old family memories after uncovering mother’s long-hidden secret.

|Representative images via Canva

A post shared by Reddit user u/Thowway2008 in the r/GirlDinnerDiaries community detailed her discovery of a decades-old family secret. The poster, a woman, said that becoming her elderly mother's legal guardian gave her information that changed how she viewed her late father's medical emergency.

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The post, which included a photo of mini coffee cakes in keeping with the subreddit's format, had drawn more than 10,000 upvotes as of publication. But then readers started debating whether family deception could complicate the details and whether they were enough to conclude what happened.

According to the poster, she received a phone call about 20 years ago telling her that her father was in a coma after what relatives believed was a stroke. She drove three hours to the hospital, where doctors were still working to determine what had caused his condition. She wrote that the family was told her young nephew had found her father and that her mother was overseas visiting relatives. Her father eventually regained consciousness but reportedly had no memory of the incident.

He lived for another two years, though.

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But the poster said everything changed after she became her mother's guardian and moved her closer to home. While trying to check on her mother's former house during a power outage, she contacted one of her longtime neighbors. The neighbor told her that it was the neighbor, not the poster's nephew, who had found her father on the stairs. But the situation was more complex: the poster's mother had asked her to watch the house while traveling abroad to meet another man.

The poster was also told that her mother had a relationship with that man for roughly 15 years and spent more than six figures on him financially. She said reviewing her mother's accounts left her disturbed and that some of her mother's passwords still referenced the man.

After she got to know all this, the woman has found it emotionally difficult to handle her guardianship responsibilities. "When I found out the truth, it was like losing my dad all over again," the poster wrote. She asked, "How do you take care of someone who essentially [killed] your dad?"

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The poster speaks about her mother in the comments.

The poster later clarified, "The doctor never said he had a stroke; they said they were checking to see if he had one." She added that her mother, who was listed as the medical power of attorney, "refused to let the doctors give us any additional information."

Many commenters acknowledged the difficulty of what the poster described as years of deception. One wrote, "That is wild, and I'm so sorry you're having to deal with this," while noting that some families create new versions of events that eventually become accepted as truth. Another encouraged the poster to separate caregiving from personal feelings, writing, "This is a legal duty now, not a relationship." They added, "It's okay to be coldly efficient while you grieve the truth all over again."

At the same time, many readers cautioned against assuming the neighbor's account proved the mother was responsible for the father's medical emergency. "Marriages are really complicated, and it's impossible to know what was going on." The commenter also encouraged the poster to get more evidence: "Get the old records." However, others noted inconsistencies in the timeline, like a user who wrote, "None of this adds up."

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Yet another noted that the alleged affair and years of secrecy did not necessarily establish the cause of the father's death: "You have plenty to be mad about with the things she actually did."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit post. The details above reflect the account as shared by u/Thowway2008 in r/GirlDinnerDiaries and the responses from commenters in the thread. The identities of the poster, her parents, the neighbor, and other individuals referenced in the post have not been confirmed. The medical circumstances of the poster's father's condition were not verified by the Daily Dot.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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