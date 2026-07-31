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A Woman Made Her Husband a Costco Birthday Party Complete With Fake Price Tags and Membership Card Cookies — Commenters Are Emotional About It

5:40 AM CDT on July 31, 2026

Wife celebrates husband’s birthday with Costco cake.

Wife celebrates husband’s birthday with Costco cake.

|Reddit/fidgetspinnerz

A post in r/Costco shows a homemade Costco-themed birthday celebration a woman put together for her husband's 39th birthday.

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He wrote that the couple loved Costco enough that his wife built an entire party around the brand, adding, "For sure, just turned 39!"

The photos included in the post show a hand-painted sign reading "Costco Wholesale Gold Star Member," styled after the retailer's real membership card design, and surrounded by red, blue, yellow, and white balloons.

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Next to the sign sits a white bundt cake topped with swirled cream frosting, along with a mock Costco price tag listing "22759 White Cake, 4.31 kg" and a "sell price" of $24.99, mimicking the store's real product labels down to the item number and price-per-hundred-grams stickers.

A separate tray held small cake samples in individual paper cups, replicating Costco's in-store free samples. Another tray featured decorated sugar cookies shaped like Costco membership cards, hot dogs, and pizza slices, some with "Happy Birthday" written in frosting.

The original poster wrote that the couple are already Executive members, the higher of Costco's two paid membership tiers. He joked that the setup would be "much harder to execute" if his wife had tried to replicate Costco's black Executive card design instead of the standard white membership card.

Several replies focused on the bundt cake itself, noting its resemblance to a specific bakery chain's product. One commenter wrote, "But the cake is from Nothing Bundt Cakes... hahahahaha. Edit: the cookies are amazing, if she made them, she could turn it into a lucrative side gig."

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Others said they recognized the same bakery from their own area. One person wrote, "I thought I recognized that type of cake. I have a Nothing Bundt Cake in my town as well. Recently got a small lemon bundt while the wife got a white chocolate raspberry."

The original poster added that his wife's own birthday falls in October, writing that "planning starts now" so he can return the effort.

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byu/fidgetspinnerz from discussion
inCostco

Some replies focused less on the food and more on the gesture itself. One commenter wrote, "No one has ever put that level of effort into my birthday. I've done so much and eventually stopped caring about my birthday because no one put that same effort into mine."

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Another commenter wished the poster well, drawing on a similar experience of their own. "I hope this type of love finds you," they wrote. "I met my wife almost in my 30s and it's been the best seven years of my life. Good luck."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this celebration beyond what is shown in the Reddit post and its accompanying photo, including whether the cookies pictured were homemade or store-bought.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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