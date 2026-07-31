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‘Is This a Shakedown?’: A Man’s Video About Being Asked to Tip Kitchen Staff Before Ordering Has X Furious About Tipping Culture

By Reni

3:43 AM CDT on July 31, 2026

Man asked to tip kitchen staff before ordering or anticipate a booger sandwich.

Man asked to tip kitchen staff before ordering or anticipate a booger sandwich.

|Image Credit: (L) X | @HistorianUSA1 ; (R) Reference Image via Canva

A man was asked to tip the kitchen staff before placing his order, fearing a booger sandwich. He asked for feedback, wondering what happened to the tipping culture. The internet called it a new form of shakedown. 

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@HistorianUSA1 shared the man’s plea for feedback on their verified X account, amassing nearly 50,000 views. The original video appeared to have originated on TikTok but could not be located by The Daily Dot, suggesting it may have been removed. 

The man in the video was on his way to return an internet box when he decided to stop by Schlotzsky’s Deli, which he hadn’t been to in 15 years. He said their sandwiches were "smoking good."

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While placing his order at the kiosk, the man was asked whether he wanted to tip the kitchen crew before the order arrived. He had one major concern: “I’m thinking, if I don’t tip the kitchen crew, am I going to get a booger sandwich? And I’m not cool with that…” 

The Schlotzsky’s customer wondered why he had to tip when he wasn’t being waited on by a waiter. Moreover, he was conflicted about being asked to choose between tipping and getting food that might make him sick. 

The Internet Was Outraged After the Man Asked to Tip The Kitchen Before Getting His Food…

The X account that shared his experience described the incident as a “shakedown” in the caption and urged restaurateurs to stop placing guilt and risk on their customers. This sparked a series of outraged responses in the comments. 

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Some claimed they’ve cancelled orders and walked away if they found themselves in similar situations. They resonated with the X user’s description of the incident as a shakedown.

A user noted, “Food quality being dependent on my tip amount is a shakedown.” Another added, “Nailed it! A tip shakedown or get a booger burger.”

Other users argued that restaurants should pay staff directly rather than relying on customer tips. An individual claimed it’s been happening since COVID, saying, “It’s turning people off, and they’re losing customers.” 

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The conversation also shifted to tips for takeouts after a user mentioned, “I will not tip anybody when I have to place the order and drive to pick it up; we should not need to tip on a takeout.”

Many agreed with the user and called it “ridiculous.” Others shared screenshots of the times they’ve experienced it and had to go through with tipping on a takeout order.

The debate about the overall tipping culture continues to spark a buzz online, leaving many conflicted about visiting restaurants and ordering takeout.

The details above reflect the video as shared by @HistorianUSA1 on X and comments on that post. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims. The original video could not be located.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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