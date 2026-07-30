A viral video circulating on X has sparked debate after appearing to show a woman throwing makeup products onto the floor of a Manhattan store. The footage captures the moment a young woman threw a shelf of makeup onto the floor in a Manhattan store, while a group of girls watched in horror and disbelief.

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The X user who re-shared the recording, @WallStreetApes, condemned the behavior shown in the clip. There is context missing from the video, so it's hard to tell whether her behavior was unprovoked or not.

Black woman is inside Sephora In Manhattan, New York



As she walks out she decided to knock a bunch of makeup onto the floor to ruin the product, just because she can



A group of white girls all look completely shocked at what they just witnessed



Living like this is a society… pic.twitter.com/IhPgOmlNJN — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 30, 2026

As the video began, the creator, who from the reflection of the glass appeared to be a person recording the video, recorded a woman walking through a makeup store, then stopping to wave accessories from a shelf onto the floor.

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However, before the young woman committed this act of sabotage, she could be heard saying something to someone nearby, possibly a manager or employee in the store. And if you watch closely, there also appears to be something on the floor behind her. The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear.

The few items she threw onto the floor broke, leaving a trail of a liquid substance on the floor as she walked away. But as she walked out of the store, she passed a group of around five girls who were stuck in shock and disbelief.

Should There Be Stricter Penalties for Behavior Such as That of the Young Woman?

The user @WallStreetApes zoomed in on the reaction of the group of girls, and they all appeared to be frozen with shock. Could they also have reacted in such a manner, under the right circumstances? Possibly. But this level of impulsiveness is something they're likely not used to seeing.

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Again, while there are missing pieces to this story, there are less destructive ways of handling tense situations. One commenter wrote, "Not defending her behavior, I would never destroy things from store no matter how mad i was, but what triggered this? Could be a mental health crisis. How come there were already people ready & filming her?"

Some X users believe this behavior is rampant in states like New York because of its political influence. According to a report from The Conversation, ever since the death of George Floyd in 2020 at the hands of the police, certain states, especially those higher Democratic votes like New York, have decided to defund the police departments.

Defunding the police leads to decreased police presence, loss of law and order, and an increase in crime and violent behavior. This individual commented, "We have to have politicians support law enforcement. I believe we already have laws to take care of that, but people have learned the police forces have been, basically, told to stand down."

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Another commenter wrote, "This is definitely a cultural issue. When kids are brought up with parent’s who have no respect for the laws or others they tend to mimic their parents' behavior. It’s passed down from generation to generation. As a society we have a responsibility to hold these people accountable."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in social media posts about the incident or the context preceding the recording.