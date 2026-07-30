A Mother Says Her Three Kids Have Never Done Homework and Never Will — ‘Teachers Can Get Over Themselves,’ She Says, and X Is Divided

A TikToker who goes by @ashyassss posted a video voicing a mother who refuses homework for her three kids. The video, reshared by X account @HistorianUSA1, says the mother's 12, 10, and 6-year-olds have never done homework.

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@ashyassss's TikTok account is built around retelling stories that followers submit to her, delivered in the first person. The video does not identify the mother by name, and her identity has not been confirmed independently.

In the clip, the mother said, "It's that time of the year again when I make that video where I let everybody know that my children do not do homework and they're never going to do homework." She added, "I'm the parent, not them."

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The mother said her twelve-year-old, ten-year-old, and six-year-old have never completed an assignment at home. She said, "Teachers can get over themselves. You teach them for eight hours a day. If that's not enough time, I don't know what else to tell you."

She also said she does not attend parent-teacher conferences. "You always call me in for parent-teacher conferences that I don't attend because I don't care," she said. "My job as a parent is to play with my kids. Your job as a teacher is to teach my kid."

The mother said she will not help with subjects she does not know herself. "I don't know how to do algebra, and I'm not gonna learn how to do algebra," she said. "If you want my kid to do homework, have them do it during recess or something."

Some replies pushed back on the idea of relying on public or private schools at all. One commenter wrote, "Thats [sic] why homeschooling your kids is the only way. If you send them to public even private schools anymore. The parents just send and ignore."

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Others sided with the mother's stance on classroom time. One person wrote, "Im [sic] 💯 percent with her. Do the work at school. Should be a study hall last period and should be a teacher there to help them with it. Speak on it girl."

The X user who shared the video wrote in the caption that homework helps students revise lessons, keeps parents aware of what's being taught, and builds the discipline to finish a task without wanting to.

This woman is openly announcing that she’s actively sabotaging her own children’s futures and then daring the school to fail them for it.



is proudly announcing her three kids (12, 10, and 6) have never done homework and never will. She skips every parent-teacher conference… pic.twitter.com/puQXBG3dFo — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 29, 2026

Removing all three, @HistorianUSA1 argued, would set the children up for what it called 'actual, measurable underachievement.' The account wrote that the mother not knowing algebra was "the tell," arguing she was modeling the same attitude she is teaching her kids: reject what's hard and blame the institution.

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Still others suggested she follow through on her own solution. One reply read, "If she really feels like this, she should put her energy into homeschooling her children."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The story was narrated in the first person by @ashyassss, who describes her account as a platform for retelling stories submitted by followers. The mother whose account is described has not been identified. The details above reflect the narration as posted by @ashyassss on TikTok and reshared on X by @HistorianUSA1.