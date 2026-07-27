North Carolina Dad Says His Son Was Mocked for Believing in God and Supporting Trump at School — the Family Is Now Homeschooling

A dad sparked debate online after announcing he was pulling his son from a North Carolina public school to homeschool him. He claimed his wife would be putting her career on pause.

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The former nuclear scientist for the US Department of Energy, Matt Van Swol, shared the “uncomfortable news” with followers on his verified X account, @mattvanswol. He claimed it wasn’t easy for both him and his wife.

They said they lost sleep over the decision and argued with each other before committing to it. But there were no regrets about it. Ultimately, it came down to how much they loved him more than anyone else and felt solely responsible for him as parents.

Although they don’t feel bad about it, the dad explained what led them to pull their child out of a public school. According to the lengthy caption shared by him on X, this came after nearly a year-long observation.

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Well, I have some news that's going to make some people uncomfortable...



My wife and I are pulling our youngest out of North Carolina public schools and my wife will be homeschooling him.



And no, we're not sorry about it.



We didn't come to this decision lightly. We prayed on… pic.twitter.com/9tHRC1cnht — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 26, 2026

He claimed to have trusted the school with their son’s mind, values, time, education, and truth. Halfway through the year, they stopped and wondered if the school had earned their trust just as they trusted their son with them.

But after nearly a year of observation, he said the school had not earned that trust. The dad didn’t dive into specifics but did highlight three reasons. He wrote: “I’ll take the fear of doing it ourselves over the quiet horror of watching our son be indoctrinated in utter BS woke nonsense and be laughed at for believing in God and for liking President (Donald) Trump.”

The dad further explained he and his wife would be focusing on giving him a rather unfiltered education and reading the hard books. He also praised his wife’s choice to invest quality time into his education at home.

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He concluded his announcement, saying, “They had their shot; they blew it. We’ve got it from here.”

Dad Sparked Debate on X About Homeschooling His Son

Over 1.1 million people have viewed the dad’s story; each of them had mixed opinions about the family’s decision. Many commenters expressed reservations about the decision. One particular user cryptically commented, “Homeschooling isn’t for the weak of heart…”

Similarly, another mentioned, “Another child left behind…” Another felt, “I don’t think it’s necessary…I turned out just fine.” While some expressed doubts, others argued the decision was the right one for the family.

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Why should that news make anyone uncomfortable? Your son will be much better and get ahead in the world because of the dedication your wife and you provide to his education. I’m happy for your son and your whole family. Much respect! — Jason Sauey (@SaueyJason21799) July 26, 2026

Many users praised the dad’s call, saying, “I am so happy for you and your family. The decision to homeschool your child will be one of the best decisions you’ve made in your life.” Fellow parents also spoke from experience.

One such parent mentioned, “Our kids were better educated, more confident, happier, and more curious about life than their peers.” The user added, “They are now lovely young adults with their own families.”

Several commenters also praised Van Swol's wife for pausing her career to take on her son's education. They said, “It may take some time for her to find her homeschooling rhythm, but your wife is embarking on a wonderful, rewarding adventure…”

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The details above solely reflect the post shared by @mattvanswol on his verified X account. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.