A video posted to X has sparked discussion after it showed a woman confronting a group of children she believed were taking fish from a neighborhood pond. After initially asking what they were doing, she raised her voice, sending the children running from the fenced area.

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Posted by X user @end3of6days9, the short video also prompted discussion that it takes a village to raise a child. That's a concept that seems to have been lost in modern society. But this woman led commenters to debate an adult's voice can be in the lives of children, even if they're not your own.

She caught a some kids stealing fish out of the neighborhood pond.



She started off polite: “Hey, what are you kids doing?”

They completely ignored her… so she screamed it at the top of her lungs.



They took off running like their lives depended on it.



Sometimes the loud… pic.twitter.com/W9tsqWprsq — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) July 28, 2026

At the start of the video, the creator walks past a small pond in her neighborhood where a group of around three or four boys hopped the fence to get inside. It appeared that the boys were playing in the pond and they were without shoes, but it also became clear that they were stealing fish from the pond.

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As the woman approached, she asked the boys politely, "Hey, what are you guys doing?" However, she didn't receive an answer and was actually ignored by them, as one can be seen preparing to climb over the gate.

That's until she changed her tone and screamed from the top of her lungs, "Hey! What are you guys doing?! Does that make sense now?" The raised voice sent the boys leaping over the fence with a sense of urgency.

Woman Says Others Had Already Warned the Boys

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She laughed to herself as she watched the boys scatter over the fence. Then she met another woman walking a dog who told her that she and another woman asked the boys nicely more than once to stop stealing the fish. But the woman who screamed replied calmly, "Oh, no. Sometimes you don't ask nicely. . . You scream until your lungs are sore." And that's exactly what she did.

Then she apologized for scaring the woman's dog. It's possible the dog's owner was just as terrified as the dog, if not more terrified. She laughed off the situation and told the dog's owner, "You're much nicer than I am."

One individual on X wrote, "My wife calls it the 'mom voice'!" He may be correct about that, because it always seems to work. The video prompted discussion among viewers, with many commenting on the woman's response and whether it was appropriate.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, which is based solely on footage shared to X.