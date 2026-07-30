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Woman Appears to Attempt to Take Box From Delivery Truck—’If I Rob This Truck Right Now, Who Gonna Stop Me?’

12:53 PM CDT on July 30, 2026

An African American Woman Films Herself Trying to Steal Snacks from a Delivery Truck

An African American Woman Films Herself Trying to Steal Snacks from a Delivery Truck

|Photo Credit: X/@WallStreetApes

A video shared on X shows a woman approaching an open delivery truck and appearing to attempt to take a box of snacks before an employee intervenes.

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After appearing to hype herself up, she approached the open delivery truck and reached for a box of snacks in broad daylight, seemingly hoping to take it for social media. An employee delivering the goods quickly stopped her before she could walk away with it. The video also sparked discussion online about social media clout, decision-making, and personal accountability.

The video began with the young woman recording a video while walking down the street toward a parked delivery truck that was being unloaded. She said to her would-be viewers, "Yall, if I rob this truck right now, who gonna stop me?"

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Although she was encouraging herself to commit this crime, that statement alone lets you know that her actions were premeditated. The back of the truck was open, and from a distance, there could be seen numerous boxes of snacks stacked one on top of the other. Seeing her opportunity and, believing no one was around to notice her, she lunged at a box of snacks.

But that's when one of the delivery truck workers appeared out of nowhere and placed his hand firmly on the box of snacks she attempted to steal. He didn't shout, didn't make a scene; he simply gave a dead, cold stare. And that was enough for her to realize he wasn't playing any games, forcing her to abandon the mission.

After being caught, she tried to apologize and said, "Oh, my bad, sir. My bad. Oh, he don't even play." The look on his face made it clear that this was no laughing matter. Attempted theft, even for something as simple as a box of snacks, is still a crime.

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he frustrating part is that actions like these can shape how some people view others, even though they don't reflect everyone. The creator of the original video said, "I'm glad you got caught. But if this guy wasn't here, you would've been walking your a** down the street with a box!"

Outraged by the footage, one X commenter wrote, "We are a nation of laws and it’s what gives us Order. When did it get so watered down that people think this is OK? Why do we allow it ????"

Another commenter said, "More disgusting entitlement. People please teach your children better than this. There are multiple reasons why stealing is a bad thing."

The lack of shame is also very telling of this woman's moral compass. Soon, this type of behavior will be accepted and expected from certain groups of people in America.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded or the circumstances surrounding the encounter. The clip does not show whether any items were ultimately taken from the truck.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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