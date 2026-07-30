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Woman Reacts to Nearly $30 Frozen Yogurt Bill for Three Servings—’That Was the Biggest Rip-off I Have Ever Seen’

2:10 PM CDT on July 30, 2026

Woman Reacts to Nearly $30 Frozen Yogurt Bill

Woman Reacts to Nearly $30 Frozen Yogurt Bill

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A woman's video has sparked debate online after she shared her disbelief over the price of frozen yogurt during an outing with her children. In the clip posted to X, she says she felt ripped off after paying $27.66 for three servings, arguing that rising costs are making small family outings less affordable.

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The video starts with the woman and three children placing their frozen yogurt on a scale. The shop charges customers based on the weight of their order. The more yogurt and toppings you put in, the more expensive it will be. 

The woman shows the checkout screen. Her yogurt order cost $27.66 for three servings. “Is Yogurtland out of their ever loving mind?” She asks. “You know how much ice cream I could buy for you guys at Walmart?”

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“That was absolutely the biggest rip off I have ever freaking seen in my whole life,” she continues outside of the yogurt shop. She says she will never again go to Yogurtland, because according to her the prices were unreasonable. The cups shown in the video appear more than halfway full. 

“I was going to get pizza for dinner,” she adds. “But I don’t think so now. They can eat their $30 ice cream for dinner.”

X Users Had Strong Opinions About the Yogurt Cost

It’s not surprising that the commenters on X had a lot to say about this video. Some people were on the side of the woman. They thought the price was outrageous. “That was my experience as well.  A one and done.  Mine was $11 for a half full yogurt,” one person commented. Another wrote, “I've always felt they were a rip off. My first trip there they were so new their signage wasn't up yet. The worker tells me all toppings are free. We get to the end & he tells me it's priced by weight. My small cup of vanilla with strawberries & chocolate was over $10!”

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Other commenters thought the woman was overreacting a bit. They noticed the yogurt cups were large and appeared nearly full. “Girl, even as an adult I aint getting those large ones. That is way too much for an adult let alone a child.” Someone else noted that she actually may have gotten a good deal. “Those ice creams are huge lol she got a good deal,” they wrote.

Many commented on the rising cost of living that makes visiting places like this more difficult for families. Some even thought she was in the wrong for making her children feel guilty about the experience.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where or when the video was recorded or the price shown at the register. The claims in the video are based solely on the woman's account.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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