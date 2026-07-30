A Homeowner Asked How to Tour Million-Dollar Mansions They Can’t Afford ‘For Fun’ — the Advice Was Not What They Expected

A post on Reddit's r/NoStupidQuestions forum was from a homeowner who is wondering how to convincingly tour luxury homes far outside their budget. Commenters debated real estate etiquette and the ethics of requesting private showings without genuine buying intent.

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The user explained that they and their partner think that they want to "get dressed up and go view houses waaayy beyond our budget (million[dollar] mansions) just for fun."

They added that they own a 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a $200,000 mortgage and asked what questions or phrases would make them look like they were knowledgeable to real estate agents so they could be taken seriously.

The post got more than 5,000 upvotes, though users advised against wasting agents' time. For example, one of the most upvoted responses reassured the original poster that attending public open houses is generally acceptable, as long as visitors are respectful.

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"If these are open houses," one commenter wrote, "be polite and don't waste their time. If they talk to you, be vague like, 'We're interested in this area and seeing what's available.'" Many others said there is nothing wrong with casually visiting an open house because those events are meant to attract neighbors, early-stage buyers, and locals.

Several users who said they are real estate professionals themselves seemed to agree. One said that "90% of people who come to open houses are lookie-loos anyway," and that respectful guests who remove or cover their shoes and don't disrupt the property are generally welcome.

Others argued that requesting private showings without genuine buying intent crosses an ethical line, since agents work on commission and invest significant time coordinating appointments.

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The conversation then became funny as commenters challenged the original poster's assumption that dressing up would make them appear wealthy. "The actual rich person would be just as likely to show up wearing T-shirts and jeans," one reply read. Others joked that dressing formally would actually signal someone was trying too hard. To add to this, one quipped that wealthy buyers usually come looking as though they had just stepped away from a casual afternoon by the pool!

Redditors discuss how to go look at a million-dollar mansion.

Some suggested asking exaggerated questions, such as whether the garage could fit multiple luxury SUVs or whether a closet had "monocle storage." Yet another joked that the buyer should ask, "Why should I buy this house instead of a train, which I can also afford?"