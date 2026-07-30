A video is drawing attention online after it allegedly showed a group of Muslim families arriving in a neighborhood. Shared on X, the footage sparked a heated discussion, with some commenters posting anti-Muslim remarks while others defended the families and called out the rhetoric.

Featured Video

Holy shit. A 3 bed house across the road from this persons home sold recently in Bradford.



Look what’s just pulled up outside ?



A Fucking coach load! pic.twitter.com/sWa4SqEt9S — Signal Not Noise (@_SignalNotNoise) July 29, 2026

The video appears to show a large group of people, though the original poster claimed they were a family moving into the neighborhood. The video does not show them engaging in any disruptive behavior. They can be seen hugging and speaking with one another. However, people were still angry about the situation, spewing racist hate in the comment section.

It’s unclear if the group is moving into a home or simply visiting. They are exiting appears to be a tourist bus. They only have backpacks and small bags on them, which could be a sign that they are only visiting, not moving in. That didn’t stop people in the comments from throwing around racist thoughts. There were commenters who defended the family, noting that everyone deserves respect because at the end of the day, we are all human.

Advertisement

“Holy shit. A 3 bed house across the road from this person's home sold recently in Bradford. Look what’s just pulled up outside,” the caption read. The OP shares in the comments that it is not his home, and it doesn’t appear he actually knows the person who saw them move in. The video does not provide evidence supporting that claim.

Some Commenters Weren't Racist and Defended the Family

Some commenters were not always kind. Some people said they would move if they were in that position and told OP to do the same. “OMG - I take it you’ll be moving! I think I’d move abroad if I were younger, this country’s had it! It will only get worse under Labour - imagine how much damage they will do over the next 3 years!” Of course, the OP responded by saying that was not his house.

Thankfully, not everyone in the comments was saying racist things. One person wrote, “I thought it was all the young men you had problems with! They are human beings with feelings like you and I!” Another person added, “You sit there and complain, in the same living conditions, they will raise children who will end up becoming doctors in the NHS while you roam about. Leave them alone and bother about yourself.”

Advertisement

The video does not appear to show the group engaging in any misconduct. There is no context to prove that OP’s caption was true. Sadly, it didn’t stop people from saying racist things. It’s not easy to navigate situations like this when people can be so cruel.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the original X post, including whether the group was moving into the neighborhood. The article is based on the video and accompanying social media posts.