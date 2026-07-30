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Woman Confronts Restaurant After Being Refused Service 30 Minutes Before Closing: ‘This Is My 5th Time Asking’

1:35 PM CDT on July 30, 2026

Restaurant Refuses Service Before Closing, Woman Responds

Restaurant Refuses Service Before Closing, Woman Responds

|Image Credit: X/@wildfreakouts

A viral video is drawing attention after a woman confronted restaurant employees over the kitchen closing before the posted business hours.

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"It's false advertising," she says when the employees explain that the kitchens close earlier than the listing closing time. She goes on to ask them where customers are informed of that policy.

When the woman continues she does not receive the answer she wants she asks for their corporate number. The woman and the man filming the video then begin shaming the restaurant employees for not speaking English, turning it into an unneeded racial situation.

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Commenters discuss when restaurants should stop serving customers

"This is a disrespectful move to show up at closing. Closing in the restaurant industry takes preparation, preparation takes time, and the kitchen closes at 10:30 so they can leave at 11:00. Cook at home next time so you can control everything!" one commenter wrote.

Another user said, "I would NOT have been as nice as you guys!!!! Not one bit!! If you advance close time that means food is cooked up until THAT time….. The cleaning goes on after closing NOzt before!!!"

"Sometimes you have to use common sense when they say 11 that means the door is closed at 11. You always ask what time does the kitchen close when they say the kitchen closes at 10:30 and you have your order in by 10:28 1029 then you should be served & the restaurant closes at 11," another person added.

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Many commenters criticized the woman's actions. "Easily prevented by calling ahead. I just had a situation like this, but it was for a party of 25. I called ahead, gave an ETA, and asked if they'd seat us. Then i tipped a bunch of cash on top of the auto gratuity for their trouble. Family had a great night," one X user wrote.

In fact, all of the energy the couple spends arguing could go towards them finding another place to eat, or even going home to eat if that is an option. Some commenters argued that the restaurant should have not argued with the woman and instead given her the corporate number right away.

One commenter questioned about the truth of the restaurant's statement. "Well, just give her the number so she can leave. If the information they gave her is correct and not a “lie,” what are they worried about her having the number for?? Because, they’re lying and don’t want to suffer the consequences of said lie, that’s why!" they said.

Several commenters suggested calling ahead before arriving close to closing time. The incident prompted debate over restaurants' closing policies. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or the restaurant's kitchen closing policy.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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