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‘He’s Training His Replacement and He Doesn’t Even Know It’: Amazon Worker’s Viral Trailer Spotter Video Has a Grim Comment Section

By Reni

3:43 AM CDT on August 17, 2026

Amazon worker spotted using a powered trailer spotter sparking debate on total automation.

Amazon worker spotted using a powered trailer spotter sparking debate on total automation.

|Image Credit: X | @WallStreetApes

An alleged Amazon worker has gone viral after he was spotted using a powered trailer spotter, which almost effortlessly moves large containers. However, the internet fears total automation, meaning pretty soon a robot might replace him. 

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According to The Daily Dot’s findings, the video’s source is unconfirmed and may have been deleted or taken down. But it was shared by @WallStreetApes on their X account.

They explained the machine’s purpose and why it’s being preferred over truck drivers. The video featured an alleged employee walking toward a massive trailer lugging a petite yellow machine.

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After making adjustments to the position, he connected a red curled wire from the machine to a blue trailer with Amazon’s logo. A few moments after connecting the red wire to the trailer, he was able to move it without any additional strain or effort.

The video captured him lugging along not just the machine he walked in with, but also the massive trailer with wheels on the back. The X account explained that using a powered trailer spotter makes the need to hire a truck driver redundant.

The account also claimed the machine requires no CDL and can be operated by a yard worker for approximately $19 an hour, though these figures were not independently verified.

The account argued the machine would reduce hiring costs for employers. 

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The Internet Thinks Using a Powered Trailer Spotter is a Sign of Total Automation 

The video went viral on X with over 3.3 million views as of publication. Many commenters said they believed the technology signaled a broader shift toward automation.

Many users shared AI-generated videos of a robot carrying out the same task as the alleged Amazon worker. One such user sparked a debate by attaching such a video and wrote, “And eventually he, too, will be replaced.”

In a thread, an individual replied that along with a robot, “skilled technicians” would be employed to maintain the machine.

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Another commented on the possibility of a replacement, saying, “He’s training his replacement right now, and he doesn’t even know it.” Some users shared similar views on the redundancy of trucks. 

They claimed that automating a work environment like that would potentially lead to trucks becoming “idle.” However, these comments are mere conspiracy theories and guesses.

As of now, Amazon has not commented on complete automation, either personally or through representatives.

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This article is based on a video shared by @WallStreetApes on X. The original source of the footage could not be confirmed. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the worker's Amazon affiliation, the machine's operating requirements, or the $19 hourly wage figure cited in the post. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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