Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

A Woman Forgot Her Husband After an Accident and Asked Him to Start Over — He Said Yes — Internet Just Found the Story and Cannot Stop Talking About It

5:16 PM CDT on September 5, 2026

Woman Forgot Her Husband After Brain Injury, Then Married Him Again

Woman Forgot Her Husband After Brain Injury, Then Married Him Again (Photo Credit: Unsplash)

A Reddit post about a couple who married twice brought an old love story back into focus. Users on r/BeAmazed revisited Laura and Brayden Faganello’s story, with many reacting to its unusual second romance. As of publication, the post had drawn more than 10,000 upvotes.

Featured Video

The story resurfaced again on Reddit. The post described how Laura lost memories after a steel pole struck her head in 2017. The accident happened nine months after their wedding. According to a 2019 Church News report, Laura believed she was 17 and could not remember Brayden

To Laura, the man she married had become a stranger. She could not remember their relationship, wedding or life together. The post said Brayden avoided pressuring her to recover those memories.

Advertisement

Instead, he moved into another room and supported Laura while she recovered. Laura eventually removed her wedding rings because the marriage felt dishonest without her memories. She then asked Brayden if they could start over.

That decision meant the couple had to rebuild their relationship from scratch. They went on dates, talked for hours and gradually learned about each other again.

Laura eventually fell in love with Brayden a second time. Brayden later proposed again, and the couple held another wedding ceremony. 

Reddit Users Had Plenty to Say About Starting Over

Advertisement

One commenter wrote, “The patience to have the same courtship again is astounding.” A third commenter kept the reaction simple, writing, “the brain forgets but the heart remembers.” Another Reddit user wrote, “I’d absolutely take it.”

Several users called the story sweet. Others compared it with familiar movies about memory loss and romance. The post also sparked questions about whether the story happened. One Reddit user initially questioned the lack of sourcing. That commenter later edited the post after finding additional reports about the couple. 

Another user shared a personal experience involving a partner who lost years of memories after an accident. The commenter said their relationship changed, but their love remained.  

Would someone choose the same partner without remembering their shared history? For Laura and Brayden, the answer became yes.

Advertisement

The 2019 Church News report documented the couple’s story. It covered Laura’s memory loss, their decision to date again and Brayden’s second proposal. The report also said the couple remarried after rebuilding their relationship.

This article is based on a post shared in r/BeAmazed on Reddit and a 2019 Church News report on Laura and Brayden Faganello.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vanshika

Vanshika is an entertainment and internet culture writer with over four years of experience covering Hollywood, and K-pop and internet trends. She enjoys unpacking the stories behind celebrity culture and reviewing the next screen obsession. Off the clock, she’s either buried in a book or convincing her dog they’re the main character.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

Seven Flight Changes, a Mechanical Issue, an Hour on the Runway, Turbulence, Wrong Baggage Claim and 20 Hours Without Sleep — This Teacher’s Disney Trip Has Not Even Started Yet

September 5, 2026
Culture

A Business Owner Said He Lets Employees Use Their Phones During Work as Long as the Job Gets Done — ‘I Don’t Need Eight Hours of Everybody Pretending to Look Busy’

September 5, 2026
Trending

‘Yeah, We Don’t Do Lunch Breaks Here’: A Manager’s Response to an Employee Who Had It in Her Contract Has TikTok Calling for a Lawsuit

September 5, 2026
Trending

‘Rage Bait or Real?’: A TikToker Found Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry Items on New York City Streets — and Drank From a Fire Hydrant

September 4, 2026
Culture

‘Working Fast Food Made Me Realize How Mean People Are’: A Jack in the Box Drive-Thru Employee Helped a Customer Use His EBT Card, Remade His Drinks, and Was Still Screamed At

September 4, 2026
Culture

‘What Are You Doing With All Your Free Time and MY Money?’: Woman Says Her Remote-Working Husband Refuses to Do Chores Despite Working Only 10-20 Hours a Week

September 4, 2026
Advertisement