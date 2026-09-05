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‘Yeah, We Don’t Do Lunch Breaks Here’: A Manager’s Response to an Employee Who Had It in Her Contract Has TikTok Calling for a Lawsuit

6:41 AM CDT on September 5, 2026

Boss Says “We Don’t Do Lunch Breaks” Despite Employee’s Contract

Boss Says “We Don’t Do Lunch Breaks” Despite Employee’s Contract (Photo Credit: TikTok/@alyss_1112)

A TikTok video of an employee confronting her manager over a denied lunch break sparked debate after the manager allegedly said the workplace "doesn't do lunch breaks" despite the employee's contract promising one.

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Creator @alyss_1112 shared the confrontation in a TikTok titled “New Job Nightmare.” The creator said her contract clearly listed the lunch break as part of her employment terms.

The manager reportedly responded, “Yeah, we don’t do lunch breaks here.” She then questioned where the employee got that information. The employee explained that her contract stated she received a lunch break. She also said the Sprout job listing advertised a 30-minute paid lunch.

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TikTok Users Say the Manager Created a Bigger Problem

According to the video, the manager described company contracts as general documents and said different employees could operate under different rules. The manager also explained that in her view, the paid lunch meant employees could eat at their desks while continuing to work.

The employee questioned how eating could count as a break while continuing to work. The manager responded that everyone else followed that arrangement. She then questioned why the employee needed so much time to eat. The manager referenced the employee’s breakfast and snacks during their exchange.

The manager also mentioned McDonald’s, suggesting the employee did not need to leave daily. The employee denied getting McDonald’s for lunch every day. The conversation quickly drew attention because viewers focused on the contract dispute. Several commenters urged the employee to document everything and contact HR.

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One commenter who identified themselves as an HR professional wrote, "You [sic] have a good lawsuit on your hands." They encouraged the creator to file a formal complaint. Another commenter claimed the manager had “green lit a lawsuit.” Others similarly described the situation as illegal.

The legal picture is more nuanced than many commenters suggested. Federal law does not generally require employers to provide lunch breaks. The U.S. Department of Labor says some states require meal periods. The Department of Labor also says employers must fully relieve employees from duty during bona fide meal periods. Employees generally must receive pay when employers require them to work while eating.

State laws can create additional requirements, so the creator’s location matters here. The creator did not identify her state or provide her complete employment contract. Those details also matter when assessing the manager’s claims. A written employment agreement could create obligations beyond federal minimum requirements.

TikTok commenters nevertheless focused heavily on the alleged workplace contradiction. One viewer urged the creator to pursue a formal complaint and preserve documentation. Another commenter simply wrote that the situation seemed “very illegal.”

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Whether the company violated any labor law would depend on the state and the specific terms of the employee's contract, details the video did not establish.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the contract, company policy, manager's identity, or the employee's account of the conversation. The video presents the creator's account of the workplace dispute as shared by @alyss_1112 on TikTok.

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Vanshika

Vanshika is an entertainment and internet culture writer with over four years of experience covering Hollywood, and K-pop and internet trends. She enjoys unpacking the stories behind celebrity culture and reviewing the next screen obsession. Off the clock, she’s either buried in a book or convincing her dog they’re the main character.

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