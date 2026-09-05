Seven Flight Changes, a Mechanical Issue, an Hour on the Runway, Turbulence, Wrong Baggage Claim and 20 Hours Without Sleep — This Teacher’s Disney Trip Has Not Even Started Yet

A teacher described seven flight changes, a three-hour delay, a mechanical issue and a one-hour runway wait before arriving at her Disney family trip 20 hours without sleep. The Reddit post from r/GirlDinnerDiaries drew more than 5,400 upvotes and 255 comments as of publication, as commenters debated her family’s scheduling choices.

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The teacher wrote that her family planned a weeklong Disney trip during the second week of school. She said her work schedule never factored into the date, but she joined because the trip mattered to her niece and nephew.

Teacher Says Disney Trip Started With a Brutal Travel Day

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The teacher wrote that everyone else had Monday off, so she chose a later flight. She expected to reach the hotel by 9 p.m. and get enough rest before the next day. Storms delayed her flight twice before she left work. The airline then changed the flight seven more times, according to her post. She eventually boarded three hours late after a mechanical issue delayed the plane.

The flight then sat on the runway for another hour. The teacher wrote that a chatty flight attendant started singing during the flight. She also described children crying during turbulence on the Orlando-bound flight.

After landing, the teacher faced another delay at the airport. Construction forced her to take a bus to a different tram. She then went to the wrong baggage claim area. By that point, she said she had gone 20 hours without sleep.

The teacher wrote that she could not tell her left side from her right anymore. She also worried about waking her family after only six hours of sleep. Dinner offered little relief. At dinner, she shared a photo of a salmon Caesar salad, fries and wine that cost $70, though she did not specify the restaurant.

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Reddit commenters largely sympathized with her exhaustion. One commenter wrote, “It’s not a Disney vacay if it doesn’t start and end in tears, I fear.” Another commenter called the travel experience “awful” and wished her better days ahead. A different user suggested water, rest and a B-complex vitamin.

Several commenters focused on the family’s decision to schedule the trip during the school year. One teacher wrote that she could not imagine visiting Disneyland two weeks into the school year. Another commenter defended the family’s choice. They argued that the trip centered on the children, not the teacher’s work schedule.

One commenter argued the vacation could have proceeded without the teacher if her work schedule was an issue. Another teacher disagreed and described the timing as especially difficult. Some commenters offered practical ideas for surviving the Disney trip.

One suggested prioritizing naps, pool time and quiet dinners. Another commenter recommended Epcot and several Disney lounges for breaks from the parks. Others simply encouraged the teacher to rest before joining her family.

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This article is based on a post shared in r/GirlDinnerDiaries on Reddit. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the flight change details, the meal cost, or the identity of the poster. The airline involved was not identified in the post.