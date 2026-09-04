‘What Are You Doing With All Your Free Time and MY Money?’: Woman Says Her Remote-Working Husband Refuses to Do Chores Despite Working Only 10-20 Hours a Week

A working professional recently took to Reddit to express frustration over the growing domestic imbalance at her house. Reddit user ThreauxAwhey307 posted under the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries and talked about clashing with her husband who works remotely.

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Despite having substantial free time on his hands, the poster said that her husband refuses to contribute to household chores.

“6 years ago my husband went from onsite/hybrid to full remote to support several promotions for me in my industry. Ever since he complains about how bored he is only working 10-20 hours a week (for full time salaried comp),” the Redditor wrote in her post.

“The house is filthy. The only chore he does is laundry and running the dishwasher. He acts like he’s god’s gift for walking our Pomeranian around the block twice a day (when we were both working in office, I researched, arranged, and paid a dog walker to do this chore).”

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Meanwhile, the wife recently got a major promotion, which came with a doubled salary, and a demanding schedule with long commutes and late hours. She said she had grown increasingly frustrated with the unequal division of labor.

She further revealed that the conflict peaked after her husband got angry when she asked him to show some effort.

“He plays video games most nights and somehow dinner is always for me to order in or get ingredients delivered to our house. The only way I have gotten him to remotely contribute to meal planning and prep is through a meal prep delivery service like SchmelloShmesh (which I pay for 100%).”

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“He says going to the grocery store (with a list I gave him) makes him anxious and is bad for his ADHD. Tonight he snapped at me and told me I was on my own when I asked him to figure out dinner for both of us for one night. (He is always able to make an oven pizza or tv dinner for himself, but cannot figure out how to feed me when I ask).”

She ended the post with a question for her husband, “What are you doing with all your free time and MY money?”

Readers Urge Woman to Reassess Marriage Amid Unequal Division of Labor

Readers strongly sympathized with the OP. Many validated her frustration over carrying both the primary financial burden and the majority of household management and urged her to choose her own peace.

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“Just saying, if you separated or divorced, you could probably rent a spot way closer to your work. This situation never resolves itself,” one reader commented.

Another added, “Your life would be easier if you were single and I’m not being even a little bit hyperbolic when I say that. I have ADHD and I manage to feed myself and run my household alone and STILL be a good, supportive partner to my boyfriend (we don’t live together yet) who is a good and supportive partner to me in return. If he wasn’t he wouldn’t be my boyfriend I’ll tell you that much.”

A third user wrote, “This is so rough to read and you’re a stranger to me. I do not think you and your partner are on the same level anymore. You could be doing all of this in peace, single.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit post. The details above reflect the account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries by u/ThreauxAwhey307. The identities of the poster and her husband have not been confirmed.