Woman Says Plans With Friends Are Too Complicated

Ciearra Tati, or @ciearratati on TikTok, made a video discussing how complicated making plans with friends has become. There’s pressure to do something elaborate. From expensive brunches to having dinner at a fancy restaurant, she believes friends are doing too much. Instead, she wants to bring back simply existing with one another. Running errands or grabbing food and eating it in the car while chatting sounds like the perfect plans to her.

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@ciearratati Everything doesn’t need to be super planned out ? let’s just exist together ♬ original sound - Ciearra Tati

The video, which has 1.1 million views and 11,500 thousand comments, explains why Cierra thinks plans need to become less complex. She wants to do things with her friends when they have random breaks in time. If the kids are in school and they have a few hours to spend time together, she wants to run errands with them. Instead of making crazy plans, she wants to hang out while they do other things.

She thinks that not everything needs to be planned out, and people in her comment section couldn’t agree more. They were also sick of making these complicated plans with their friends.

Many commenters thought they knew what caused this change in making plans: Aesthetics. “It’s these damn phones. Everything gotta be an aesthetic,” one person wrote. Another agreed, “Everything became performative because of the aesthetics.”

Other people thought plans weren’t about connecting anymore. “Nobody wants to really connect anymore, just want to perform,” one TikToker wrote. Another chimed in, “Because these aren’t real friendships. They are looking for photoshoot moments for their social media page.”

TikTok Users Share the Simple Things They Enjoy Doing With Friends

Other people shared the moments they share with their friends, “Me & my best friend literally lay in the bed together scrolling online separately. Or just lay in bed watching a show no commentary. Or nap together. & existing is my favorite thing to do with her. It’s so relaxing.” Someone else added, “I have a friend back home that wakes me up at 7am, one of us drops the kids off, one gets donuts or breakfast, we meet back at the house, take a nap, do some housework, go to the store, take another nap then pick up the kids lol. That’s a perfect day to me.”

People also added that they care more about ‘dilly-dallying’ instead of complex plans. “Literally, I’m so tired of wasting money just to hang out with people,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “I love dilly-dallying.”

Not everyone agreed, however, one person wrote, “THIS sounds more exhausting. I’m running my errands alone at my one pace and I got to get going. Stopping for a bite to eat or meeting you halfway, waiting for you, this this and that eating in the car it’s just doing too much. I’d rather plan a brunch with you on a day or an hour that I got nothing else going on, and I can enjoy myself.”

The comments showed that while many viewers related to Tati’s desire for simpler plans, others still prefer setting aside dedicated time for traditional outings with friends.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared in the comments, which are based on individual viewers’ accounts of their friendships and how they spend time together.