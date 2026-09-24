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Reddit User Says Job Interview Took an Unexpected Turn: ‘Questioning Everything I Learned in College’

6:48 PM CDT on September 24, 2026

Reddit User Says Job Interview Took an Unexpected Turn

Reddit User Says Job Interview Took an Unexpected Turn

|Image Credit: Canva

A Reddit user who goes by ghosteagle took to the sub r/recrutinghell to share their horror story in an interview. They were excited for this job, but it turned into a three interview process all in one day that ended with them being insulted and questioning everything they learned in school. The post has 9.6 thousand up votes and 549 comments with a lot of opinions in the comment section. 

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They start the post by explaining the situation. “So I got a screen from this company that makes SSDs (Solidigm). He seems super excited to have me on for the screen, and hints that I've probably got an interview after it. Lo and behold, I do. It's three rounds, the first is with the same guy who did my screen, and it's all in one day.”

They continued, “First round goes phenomenal. Dude gives me a programming test, I pass it in half the allotted time, and he spends 20 minutes talking about how much I'd love the company and the area it's in. He ends early because he has nothing else to ask me. I literally spend the time before the next round looking at real estate in the area.”

Once they got to the third round of the interview process, things went south. When they were trying to figure out a code, they were insulted by the interviewer.

The Interview Only Gets Worse

After being given a code, they respond by saying Hash table, which they explain: “For anyone who isn't a computer science person, a hash table is basically a data structure designed to let you very quickly look something up by a key. Think of it like a dictionary: instead of searching through every single word until you find the one you're looking for, you have a system for jumping directly to the relevant entry.”

The person said it was wrong, and not only that, but they were stupid for giving that answer. He said, “if you can't answer this, you’re too stupid to work here.” He ended the interview after that. 

Commenters had a lot to say about this situation. “Report to recruiter for his unprofessional behavior. It might not make a difference but it will eventually if there are enough reports. From the description it definitely feels like he behaves like this quite often,” one commenter advised. Another wrote, “Especially in programming one has to learn new stuff all the time, and the very idea of knowing everything relevant for a position is highly flawed. Question should not be what a person knows but how they work, how they get into new stuff and use it properly.”

Other commenters similarly encouraged ghosteagle to report the interviewer's behavior to the company.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the post, which are based solely on ghosteagle's account of the interview shared on r/recruitinghell.

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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