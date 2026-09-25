Sarai Jones, who goes by @krazysarai on TikTok, had an unexpected turn on a date after realizing she was urinating blood. Jones had known the man since middle school and had recently reconnected with him. She said she was already nervous about the date and had a drink to calm herself down. But while getting ready, she noticed something unusual when she went to the bathroom.

Featured Video

The video, which received 36,400 likes and 264 comments, detailed what happened next. Jones said her urine initially appeared pink, and she thought it might have been because of the pink mixer in her drink. But after her date texted to say he was on his way, she went to the bathroom again and noticed that it had turned red.

She realized she was bleeding and knew she needed to tell her date, despite feeling embarrassed.

Instead of continuing with their original plans, Jones said her date took her to urgent care. When she checked in, she told the nurse that her date had brought her in. According to Jones, the nurse immediately told her that his willingness to take her to urgent care was a “green flag” and that she should keep seeing him. Jones agreed.

At the end of the visit, she learned that she had a urinary tract infection and needed antibiotics. Her date then drove her to a pharmacy that was farther away because it was the only one still open.

Although the date did not go according to plan, Jones said she still enjoyed spending time with him.

Viewers Called Her Date a ‘Green Flag’ for Taking Her to Urgent Care

Many commenters praised Jones’ date for taking care of her when she needed help.

“Ok so he's a keeper omg,” one user wrote. Another added, “No, that's literally a huge green flag, people show their truest selves when someone is in need!!” Someone else chimed in, “As a nurse who specializes in women’s health you truly have no idea how much of a green flag this is.”

Another commenter told a similar story with her now husband, “Omg this happened to me too I got a UTI on a date too and he also took me to the doctor it was late at night like 10pm type shi* next day showed up with cranberry juice and movies to watch and took care of me and he is now my husband.”

However, someone pointed out that this video was old because, unfortunately, there wasn’t a happy ending. “Seeing all the green flag comments after the cheating video lol”

Jones’ date ultimately did not turn into a lasting relationship. Still, based on her account, he helped her get medical care when she needed it, which many viewers saw as a positive sign at the time.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @krazysarai’s account of the date and her experience seeking medical care.