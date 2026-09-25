A woman on TikTok is speaking up for people who live in what she describes as “somewhat toxic” households—homes where things aren’t always bad, but toxic behavior happens often enough to take a toll. The woman, who goes by @smoothoperator3k on TikTok, shared the concept in a video that received 89,600 likes and 1,147 comments. She explained that people in these households may not deal with toxic behavior every day, but it can happen regularly, sometimes “every other week.”

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She described one example as people who still live with their parents while contributing to household bills. According to her, their parents may continue to control their money or limit their ability to save enough to move out.

She acknowledged that this may not look as severe as some other experiences people have in toxic households. However, she argued that financial control and being expected to help support the family can still create problems.

Another part of what she described as a “somewhat toxic” household is the emotional back-and-forth. She said there are times when it feels like the people involved genuinely love and care about you, followed by moments when it seems like they don’t care at all.

That inconsistency, she explained, can make it difficult to understand where you stand with someone. The environment may not feel toxic all the time, but the negative behavior still affects the people living there.

She also believes these situations may be more common than people realize because those experiencing them don’t always feel comfortable talking about them. Her commenters appeared to relate to the idea and shared their own experiences.

TikTok Users Share Their Experiences With ‘Somewhat Toxic’ Households

“Emotional abuse, neglect, petty with things around the house, nosy, silent treatment, can’t explain anything cuz you sound ungrateful. Killing you softly, basically,” one person wrote.

Another commenter said they believe the idea that “it could be worse” can prevent people from speaking openly about their struggles.

“Hot take but I feel like this cases are slightly more damaging because in a basic toxic environment, you know what to expect. In THESE households, you're walking on eggshells, putting yourself through hell trying to figure out whether you're tripping,” they wrote.

Others described feeling confused by their own family dynamics.

“I think this type is worse cus you just be confused your whole life,” one commenter said.

Another shared that they feel guilty complaining about their household because they worry that their concerns will make them sound ungrateful.

The comments showed that @smoothoperator3k’s description resonated with viewers who said they had experienced similar situations at home.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared in the comments or the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @smoothoperator3k’s description of what she considers a “somewhat toxic” household.