‘I Came Back With $30’: Man Drives 600 Miles for a Week-Long Trip With a Friend He Hadn’t Seen in 10 Years — He Left After Two Days

On Reddit, a man who goes by u/ahab_rehab shared his account of reuniting with a friend after more than ten years. The reunion lasted only two days, and he posted asking whether some friendships are better left in the past. He posted on the r/BoyDinnerDiaries subreddit Sept. 4 that he had spent six months arranging around a week-long trip to Washington state with the friend. Their plan would have included fishing.

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But the reason he went home early was that he had become more and more frustrated with his friend's behaviour and his living conditions. Worse yet, the friend was almost entirely unwilling to financially or emotionally contribute to the trip.

He said the problems began almost immediately. His friend kept on asking him for cigarettes, but they felt more like orders than requests. Eventually, he told him that he was willing to pay for his friend's smoking addiction if he asked respectfully.

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The OP also mentioned he had spent a lot of time listening to his friend talk about sad parts of his life. But whenever the visitor tried to offer some positive experiences or tell him some funny stories, his friend would look at his phone or ignore what he was saying. Still, the visitor kept paying for food, cigarettes, drinks, and other expenses as his friend promised to reimburse him. He said he never received any money back.

The way the visitor and the friend had to live came as a further surprise. Although his friend had said the place was a small one, about 200 square feet, the visitor found that it had not been cleaned and the air mattress that had been promised was not ready. So he slept on his own camping equipment.

They did go fishing, though the outing was brief. The visitor was annoyed that his friend kept talking loudly even though he had told him the fish in the lake were easily scared. Later on, the two went to the cinema with the friend's girlfriend and then stopped at a Taco Bell.

By the next morning, the visitor realized he had to leave. He decided to pack up and return home because of an odour in the sleeping area after having only been there for two days.

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byu/ahab_rehab from discussion

inBoyDinnerDiaries

There was a lot of discussion in the comments about the financial details because, first, the visitor said that he had taken $2,500 with him and came back with around $30. Some commenters questioned how he had spent most of the $2,500. He then explained that he had also spent his own money on the trip, for example, on petrol, an out-of-state fishing license, and other costs. He expressly denied the idea that the word "cigarette" was a code word for drugs.

Many commenters reflected on how people change over time, with several noting that long reunions can reveal how far apart two people have grown.

In the end, the poster said that he had already arranged to go fishing with some other friends whom he knows and trusts to this day.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries by u/ahab_rehab. The identities of the poster, his friend, and others referenced in the post have not been confirmed.