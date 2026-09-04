‘Working Fast Food Made Me Realize How Mean People Are’: A Jack in the Box Drive-Thru Employee Helped a Customer Use His EBT Card, Remade His Drinks, and Was Still Screamed At

A Jack in the Box employee described a drive-thru confrontation in which she said a customer became aggressive after struggling to complete his own payment, in a TikTok video that had drawn more than 410,000 views as of publication.

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Creator @therainbowcauk said the interaction started normally, with the man ordering his food and pulling up to the window, where she had his drinks ready. He then asked whether the drinks had been made without ice, despite not requesting that during his order, and she remade them.

The man then handed her an EBT card, and she walked him through selecting between cash or SNAP benefits before entering his PIN. He failed to complete the steps correctly twice, growing frustrated — though she said the issue stemmed from his own card rather than any error in her instructions.

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Stepping in to help him, she completed the payment steps herself, asking him whether the card should be run as cash or SNAP since the process differs depending on the card type. They eventually got through the transaction together.

She handed him his drinks, and he took a phone call and ignored her. Rather than waiting, she moved on to preparing his food.

Returning to the window with his food, she asked about sauce again, and he told her to drop her attitude before raising his voice and leaning toward her.

She asked about the sauce once again, and he continued to yell at her. He then grabbed the bags out of her hands, prompting her to tell him he could leave.

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Several commenters said the video highlighted why everyone should work in customer service at some point. One commenter wrote, "Mandatory everyone needs to work at least 2 years of customer service."

Another commenter said their own time in fast food changed how they viewed people's behavior in public. They wrote, "Working at fast food made me realize just how stupid and mean people are."

A separate commenter warned against handling customers' payment cards directly, describing a past incident of their own. They wrote, "Girrrllllll don't touch anyone's card, I work at a grocery store and accused my checker of choosing cash back and pocket money."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, the identity of the customer, the specific Jack in the Box location, or the employee's characterization of how the payment confusion arose. The details above reflect the account shared by @therainbowcauk on TikTok.