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‘Moldy Cucumbers, Mushy Apples, July 11th Bread Distributed on August 10’: A Food Pantry Video Has Sparked a Debate About What People Actually Receive

4:52 AM CDT on August 17, 2026

Woman shows expired food in food pantry.

Woman shows expired food in pantry.

|X/@WallStreetApes

An X post from @WallStreetApes shared a video of a woman describing the condition of food she received at a food pantry.

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In the video, she looks around the pantry and says, "You want to know what I get when I go to the f------ food pantry? Moldy cucumbers. Moldy blackberries. Wilted and molded asparagus. Wilted and molded basil. Mushy apples. Mushy tomatoes. Mushy potatoes."

She also showed bread and muffins with printed dates from mid to late July, saying the items were being distributed on August 10. She said, "This has to be thrown away. I don't care if it doesn't have mold on it. July 11th is f--king crazy." She ended the video saying, "I f--king hate it here."

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The X user continued after the woman's video, arguing that her experience doesn't represent most food pantries. @WallStreetApes said the account had waited in a drive-through food bank line in Florida, arriving 20 minutes early and reaching the pickup window about 45 minutes after arriving, including the drive there and back.

They received a dozen eggs, multiple cheeses, plant-based meat, hummus, cold brew coffee, chicken, turkey, pasta, rice, and canned goods, calling the haul evidence, without citing data, that people can 'eat better than people who do go to work' without needing a job. The claim could not be independently verified by Daily Dot.

Some replies focused on governmental inconsistencies in who qualifies for food assistance in the first place. One commenter wrote, "Idk but hot take if u go to a food pantry they should be able to see the most recent W2, paystubs and all benefits u get. Some ppl can't qualify for SNAP with a full time government job, and make under poverty line, and u can't go to the food pantry cause they r only open during work hours."

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Others described specific grocery chains as a common source of low-quality donations. One person wrote, "Kroger stores donates [sic] all expired dry goods to the food pantry, some pantries that's all it is and dented cans."

Another shared a similar experience from a different region, describing donations as heavy on less nutritious items. They wrote, "The food pantries where we used to live, AZ and CA, loved giving out totally unhealthy foods, loaded with cakes and other garbage from their local grocery stores and Walmarts."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific food pantries or locations shown in either video, or the identities of those involved. @WallStreetApes' claim that food bank recipients can eat better than working people was not supported by any cited data and could not be independently verified.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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