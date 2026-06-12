Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

A TikToker Said Men Who Don’t Open With ‘The Patriarchy Is Ours to Fix’ Should Stay Quiet — X Reposted It and the Debate Has Been Going Ever Since

5:30 AM CDT on June 12, 2026

TikToker targets patriarchy with a warning

TikToker targets patriarchy with a warning

|TikTok/Emily Gardiner

TikTok creator Emily Gardiner, who describes herself as a radical feminist, said in a video, "If you're a man and your first words to me aren't 'the patriarchy is ours to fix,' you shut your mouth when talking to me."

Featured Video

The clip was reposted on X by user @MemeNonLibs, where it drew a wide range of responses.

One user questioned the premise of systemic patriarchy, writing, "If a system were truly patriarchal and designed to keep women down, how do we explain the growing number of women in influential positions? Could cultural or choice factors explain gaps better than ongoing oppression?"

@emilycgardiner

Good morning to everyone except those who benefit from the patriarchy and don’t say SHIT about it

♬ original sound - Emily

Another commenter looked beyond the initial reaction, agreeing with her thoughts and connecting the feeling to existing social norms, "If you ignore your initial reaction and think for a minute, she is actually right. Weak men around her shaped this mentality. Weak or no father, nobody corrected her."

One commenter framed the issue in religious terms, writing, "Women can't fix the patriarchy. Only men can restore the Christian patriarchy. I am doing my part, but it takes time to repair the damage caused by feminism."

Gardiner's comments drew mixed responses. Data on gender representation in the workplace offers context for the broader debate.

Despite making up 58.4% of the US workforce, women only hold 30% of senior leadership positions, according to DigitalDefynd's 2025 study on female leadership statistics. Just 52 of the 500 Fortune 500 companies have female CEOs, making about 10.4% of all CEO positions.

According to McKinsey's Women in the Workplace 2025 study, women continue to be underrepresented at every stage of the corporate pipeline for the eleventh consecutive year. Only 29% of C-suite positions are held by women, which has not changed since 2024.

Gardiner has not posted a follow-up addressing the reactions to the reposted clip. The original TikTok remained live on her account as of publication, continuing to draw responses.

The details above reflect the video as posted by @emilycgardiner on TikTok and reposted by @MemeNonLibs on X.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Black Woman Mocks Black Doorman’s Job as Symbol of Inequality — The Internet Isn’t Having It

June 12, 2026
Culture

A Man on a Bus Kept Holding Up His iPhone 17 Pro Max Until the Woman Next to Him Noticed — She Posted About It and X Cannot Agree on Who the Bigger Problem Is

June 12, 2026
Trending

A Cop Filmed a Tesla Driver Using His Phone at a Red Light, Then Followed Him Through Traffic — Internet is Split Over What It Means

June 12, 2026
Culture

Knicks Fans Attacked a Five Guys Employee Over His Spurs Jersey After Game 3 — ‘Win With Dignity or Don’t Win at All,’ X Users Say

June 12, 2026
Culture

A Woman Built a $50 Ice Cream Order, Claimed She Had No Cash, Asked for It Free, and Tossed the Cone When They Said No — TikTok Watched the Whole Thing

June 12, 2026
Trending

“It’s a Public Safety Issue”: Video Claiming Homelessness Issues at LAX Ahead of the World Cup Sparks Debate

June 11, 2026
Advertisement