A TikToker Said Men Who Don’t Open With ‘The Patriarchy Is Ours to Fix’ Should Stay Quiet — X Reposted It and the Debate Has Been Going Ever Since

TikTok creator Emily Gardiner, who describes herself as a radical feminist, said in a video, "If you're a man and your first words to me aren't 'the patriarchy is ours to fix,' you shut your mouth when talking to me."

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The clip was reposted on X by user @MemeNonLibs, where it drew a wide range of responses.

One user questioned the premise of systemic patriarchy, writing, "If a system were truly patriarchal and designed to keep women down, how do we explain the growing number of women in influential positions? Could cultural or choice factors explain gaps better than ongoing oppression?"

@emilycgardiner Good morning to everyone except those who benefit from the patriarchy and don’t say SHIT about it ♬ original sound - Emily

Another commenter looked beyond the initial reaction, agreeing with her thoughts and connecting the feeling to existing social norms, "If you ignore your initial reaction and think for a minute, she is actually right. Weak men around her shaped this mentality. Weak or no father, nobody corrected her."

One commenter framed the issue in religious terms, writing, "Women can't fix the patriarchy. Only men can restore the Christian patriarchy. I am doing my part, but it takes time to repair the damage caused by feminism."

Gardiner's comments drew mixed responses. Data on gender representation in the workplace offers context for the broader debate.

Despite making up 58.4% of the US workforce, women only hold 30% of senior leadership positions, according to DigitalDefynd's 2025 study on female leadership statistics. Just 52 of the 500 Fortune 500 companies have female CEOs, making about 10.4% of all CEO positions.

if you ignore your initial reaction and think for a minute, she is actually right, weak men around her shaped this mentality, weak or no father, horny beta males, nobody corrected her — Pacuraru Daniel (@PacuraruDaniel) June 11, 2026

According to McKinsey's Women in the Workplace 2025 study, women continue to be underrepresented at every stage of the corporate pipeline for the eleventh consecutive year. Only 29% of C-suite positions are held by women, which has not changed since 2024.

Gardiner has not posted a follow-up addressing the reactions to the reposted clip. The original TikTok remained live on her account as of publication, continuing to draw responses.

The details above reflect the video as posted by @emilycgardiner on TikTok and reposted by @MemeNonLibs on X.