Black Woman Mocks Black Doorman’s Job as Symbol of Inequality — The Internet Isn’t Having It

In a short video that spread rapidly across X, a Black woman ridicules a Black doorman for standing outside a building in a suit. The video drew widespread criticism on X, with many users defending the doorman and questioning the woman's framing.

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The video shows the woman filming a uniformed doorman outside a building and sarcastically suggesting that his position represents what the civil rights movement achieved.

"This is what your ancestors fought for," she says. "The Black man standing outside in a suit."

Black woman in NYC is catching serious backlash after recording herself strolling past a black doorman and coldly dismissing him as a “nigga in a suit,” then adding that his ancestors didn’t march for this.



She didn’t just insult the man. She dehumanized him and dragged his… pic.twitter.com/noyXhw5Kaz — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) June 11, 2026

But in the comments, users defended the worker and criticized the woman's characterization of an honest job as something to be ashamed of. "Your ancestors marched to be judged on the content of character," wrote an X user. "She has failed them. The (...) man (...) hasn't."

Others drew on personal experience with one user writing, "My dad's friends were doormen. They make a lot of money in the union." Doormen and building service workers in New York City are largely represented by 32BJ SEIU. According to the union, members receive health insurance, pension benefits, and paid time off.

Another user shared a personal memory of a doorman in their life. "My doorman, Noel, on the Upper West Side, was from Jamaica."

"He was the gentlest, kindest man with an elfin grin. One of my favorite wedding pictures is me as a bride standing with Noel before I left for the church. They become part of our lives."

God forbid you have a job & dignity. — Liberal Hivemind (@LiberalHivemind) June 11, 2026

One user wrote about what they saw as the motivation behind the video. "These kinds of people hate what they see when they look in the mirror," wrote a user. "Instead of correcting it, they attack and tear down someone else." The doorman did not visibly respond to the woman in the video.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identities of those depicted in the video, the location of the building, or the date of the original recording.