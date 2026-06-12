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Black Woman Mocks Black Doorman’s Job as Symbol of Inequality — The Internet Isn’t Having It

7:29 AM CDT on June 12, 2026

A Black woman mocks a Black doorman in a suit as a symbol of failed racial equality

A Black woman mocks a Black doorman in a suit as a symbol of failed racial equality

|Images via X/ImMeme0

In a short video that spread rapidly across X, a Black woman ridicules a Black doorman for standing outside a building in a suit. The video drew widespread criticism on X, with many users defending the doorman and questioning the woman's framing.

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The video shows the woman filming a uniformed doorman outside a building and sarcastically suggesting that his position represents what the civil rights movement achieved.

"This is what your ancestors fought for," she says. "The Black man standing outside in a suit."

But in the comments, users defended the worker and criticized the woman's characterization of an honest job as something to be ashamed of. "Your ancestors marched to be judged on the content of character," wrote an X user. "She has failed them. The (...) man (...) hasn't."

Others drew on personal experience with one user writing, "My dad's friends were doormen. They make a lot of money in the union." Doormen and building service workers in New York City are largely represented by 32BJ SEIU. According to the union, members receive health insurance, pension benefits, and paid time off.

Another user shared a personal memory of a doorman in their life. "My doorman, Noel, on the Upper West Side, was from Jamaica."

"He was the gentlest, kindest man with an elfin grin. One of my favorite wedding pictures is me as a bride standing with Noel before I left for the church. They become part of our lives."

One user wrote about what they saw as the motivation behind the video. "These kinds of people hate what they see when they look in the mirror," wrote a user. "Instead of correcting it, they attack and tear down someone else." The doorman did not visibly respond to the woman in the video.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identities of those depicted in the video, the location of the building, or the date of the original recording.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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