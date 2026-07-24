A video posted to X has sparked discussion online after a woman working a full-time office job shared how she fits a 2-mile run into her workday. In the viral clip, she explains how she makes time to exercise despite the demands of a corporate schedule, showing viewers that even a busy workday can leave room for physical activity.

Featured Video

Dude she is 25 working corporate. Imagine someone not wanting to be miserable and making the most out of an office job. — Shelly Abram (@ShellyAbram1) July 24, 2026

The video shows a young woman working at her desk. She appears to be working at her computer. When it’s time for her lunch break, she makes her way to her office’s locker room and changes into her workout clothes. She was ready to exercise even though she was in the middle of her corporate job.

Once she gets in the clothes, she sets out to run around Chicago. Although the summer has been brutal, she finished the run in about 17 minutes. She said the hardest part of the exercise is trying to dodge pedestrians walking on the path. She started the run at 12:09, and by 12:26, she had finished her second mile and was heading back to the office.

Advertisement

There, she was able to shower and get ready to sit back at her desk for the rest of her workday. This is a sign that if you want something, it’s worth it to put the effort in. She knew she wanted to run that day, and she didn’t make any excuses. She got her exercise in and prompting discussion about balancing work and exercise.

People on X Had Mixed Reactions to Her Lunch Break Routine

The response on X was mixed. The caption of the post read, “We're in such an incredible time now that laborers spend their midday breaks running through the hot sun for pleasure. Imagine telling this to the masses of peasants.” While some people were impressed by the woman’s dedication to exercise, some thought it was a bit weird.

People were commenting on her job, though it isn’t clear what her job title is from the video alone. “You are no laborer. You're an overpaid seat warmer,” one person wrote. Another commenter wrote, “No real office has a shower…This is just a daycare.” It was odd to see people so passionate about commenting on these things.

Advertisement

Other people were more supportive. One person pointed out that in Europe, this is a common practice. “This is absolutely normal in Europe btw.” Another user said, “Dude, she is 25 working corporate. Imagine someone not wanting to be miserable and making the most out of an office job.”

The video prompted debate over using lunch breaks for exercise. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral post. The reporting above is based on publicly available video and reactions shared on X.