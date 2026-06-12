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Knicks Fans Attacked a Five Guys Employee Over His Spurs Jersey After Game 3 — ‘Win With Dignity or Don’t Win at All,’ X Users Say

4:04 AM CDT on June 12, 2026

A Five Guys worker in New York was attacked and the restaurant trashed by a group after a Knicks NBA Finals game

A Five Guys worker in New York was attacked and the restaurant trashed by a group after a Knicks NBA Finals game

|Images via X/Hoopss

A Five Guys restaurant in New York City was vandalized, and an employee was attacked by a group of men, apparently because he was wearing a San Antonio Spurs jersey after the latest game in the New York Knicks' journey in the 2026 NBA Finals.

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A video of the incident, which spread across social media this week, shows overturned furniture and scattered debris inside the restaurant as bystanders filmed the scene. The employee was working when the group entered and was physically assaulted as the restaurant was damaged.

Video of the incident, shared on social media, shows the following:

The restaurant attack was not an isolated incident. The NYPD was separately investigating an assault on a 39-year-old San Antonio Spurs fan who was surrounded by a group of unidentified people around 12:17 a.m. Tuesday on a Midtown Manhattan street after Game 3.

Many X users objected to media coverage that referred to the attackers as 'fans.' Some say that the victim was a minimum-wage worker on the job. "Going after [an] employee simply because he likes the opposing team (...) disgraceful," wrote one user.

"Knicks fans waited 20-plus years for a decent playoff run just to celebrate by turning Five Guys into a war zone and jumping a worker over a jersey," wrote another. "Win with dignity or don't win at all." Some commenters noted the racial dynamics of the attack with one writing, "They are doing it to another Black guy just working a job."

Several commenters agreed with a specific comment that read "Stop calling these people fans — they're young thugs trying to capitalize [on] a crazy situation," wrote one user.

The NYPD has not confirmed whether the Five Guys attack is being investigated as a separate matter or as part of the broader post-game unrest.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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