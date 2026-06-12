A Cop Filmed a Tesla Driver Using His Phone at a Red Light, Then Followed Him Through Traffic — Internet is Split Over What It Means

A video showing a police officer recording a Tesla driver who appeared to be on his phone at a red light has gone viral on TikTok, drawing nearly 600,000 views, as of publication. The exact origin of the video is unknown. However, it was shared by @ohmyrian on TikTok.

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According to the video shared by the TikToker, a police officer on a motorcycle appeared to detach his body camera and use it to record a Tesla driver at a red light. The video suggested the officer was recording a Tesla driver on his phone while at a red light.

Once the traffic light turned green, the officer stopped recording and followed the Tesla closely. The video did not reveal whether the law official pulled over the Tesla, but it did reveal that the cop was still right behind the Tesla at another red light.

On TikTok, a user commented on the law official’s actions, saying, “Officer was using a device in his hands while operating a motor vehicle, either it’s about safety, or it’s about rulership.” This comment sparked a debate in the comment section of the TikTok video.

While some thought it was more about safety, like one TikToker who said, “It’s not about rulership, it’s about safety.” Another said, “So rulership.” Some commenters suggested the Tesla driver may have been unaware of surrounding traffic, arguing the behavior could lead to accidents.

One such individual commented, “No situational awareness.” It was unclear from the video whether the driver was using Tesla's Autopilot feature or was actively using a handheld phone.

But the conversation about safety and rulership continued on another popular social media forum, X.

X Weighs In on Safety After a Cop Recorded a Tesla Driver at a Red Light

The video was reshared on X by @ClownWorld, where it surpassed 1.3 million views.

Many viewers shared similar sentiments as those on TikTok. Some users claimed that it was still illegal (in some states) to use a phone while at a red light.

A verified user on X asked users, “Is it illegal to be on your phone at a red light?” This prompted a series of answers with many claiming that it indeed was illegal to do so. But only in specific states like California.

Tesla driver is sitting on his phone at a red light when a motorcycle cop notices. Instead of pulling him over right away, the officer takes off his body cam, records the driver using his phone, then swings around behind him and lights him up for the ticket. ?



Worth it or… pic.twitter.com/woPIHo4AHK — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) June 11, 2026

Others brought up the danger of using a phone while at a red light claiming it could lead to accidents and more serious situations. One commenter wrote, “Texting and driving is a serious issue and it’s getting worse…We have to start somewhere with this.”

Lastly, users on X claimed that perhaps the officer was just doing their job and justified the act. An individual commented, “He’s a traffic enforcement officer, that’s what he’s doing.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the video or confirm the identities of those involved. The clip was shared on TikTok by @ohmyrian.