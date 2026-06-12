Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“He Was Suspended”: Student Who Got a Scraped Knee After Rejecting a Man Reveals Justice Was Served

By Reni

9:28 AM CDT on June 12, 2026

Justice was served for a student who was pushed to the ground by a man whom they rejected.

Justice was served for a student who was pushed to the ground by a man whom they rejected.

|Image Credit: Reference Images via Canva

A student who ended up with a scraped knee after rejecting a man who promised to treat them well, revealed that justice was served. The Redditor deleted the original post after it received 32,000 upvotes. But wanted to share another post containing an update for those who supported them. 

Featured Video

Reddit user u/darkbeat- shared the update in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries. For context, the Redditor claims to be a college student who met the man who asked her out. When the student said no, it didn’t sit well with the admirer. 

The man resorted to pushing the student down, causing a scraped knee, and fleeing the scene. In the update post, the student said the man's family told her he had a mental illness. The Daily Dot could not verify the man's diagnosis or mental health history.

According to the Redditor, the man was caught by campus police after the incident was reported and suspended from college. Shortly after, the Redditor alleged that the man’s family had reached out and requested that they not press charges. 

The family also said he was attending anger management therapy and had a difficult childhood. And he had also had a rough childhood. The Redditor did not confirm whether she had filed a formal complaint or whether charges would be pursued.

However, they were grateful for how it all turned out in the end. The user revealed that they were currently a full-time nursing student and a part-time model. They claimed it was why life was tough. But thanked those in the SubReddit community for making them feel validated amid the alleged trauma.

Reddit Reacts to the Update — and Raises New Questions

In the story, the Redditor had mentioned the man’s family had contacted them, requesting them against pressing charges.

But a user on Reddit highlighted something that earned a response from the OP. The user noted, “The police and judge will likely be interested to know that the family contacted you.” The OP replied, saying, “I’ll definitely mention that 100% to the police and the judge!” 

The exchange suggested legal proceedings were being considered but did not confirm them. However, others brought up the power of accountability in such a situation. The user mentioned, “Crazy take, but hold men accountable for not keeping their hands to themselves.” 

In response, many other users agreed that the man had to be held accountable for his actions. Others, like one such user, expressed their delight over justice being served. The user said, “I am so happy you got justice!! You did the right thing. You stood up for yourself.” 

Since sharing their story, the SubReddit has gained over 6,000 upvotes (and counting) and nearly 300 comments from visitors of Reddit.

This article is based on posts shared by u/darkbeat- in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identities of those involved, the details of the incident, or the status of any legal proceedings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

‘Apparently That Was Not a Real Rule’: Man Recounts 90-Minute Sales Pitch Just to Get a Window Quote

June 12, 2026
Culture

‘It’s Like a Museum, Literally’: A European TikToker’s First Walmart Trip in Austin Has 3 Million Views and X Cannot Stop Talking About It

June 12, 2026
Culture

‘You Overstepped’: A Mother Posted Her Daughter’s $50 Engagement Ring on X and Called It Too Cheap and the Replies Did Not Go Easy on Her

June 12, 2026
Culture

A Woman Was Uninvited From Her Friend’s Wedding Without Being Told — Then Watched the Bride Publicly Beg for RSVPs and Posted the Whole Thing on Reddit

June 12, 2026
Trending

Black Woman Mocks Black Doorman’s Job as Symbol of Inequality — The Internet Isn’t Having It

June 12, 2026
Culture

A Man on a Bus Kept Holding Up His iPhone 17 Pro Max Until the Woman Next to Him Noticed — She Posted About It and X Cannot Agree on Who the Bigger Problem Is

June 12, 2026
Advertisement