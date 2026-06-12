A student who ended up with a scraped knee after rejecting a man who promised to treat them well, revealed that justice was served. The Redditor deleted the original post after it received 32,000 upvotes. But wanted to share another post containing an update for those who supported them.

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Reddit user u/darkbeat- shared the update in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries. For context, the Redditor claims to be a college student who met the man who asked her out. When the student said no, it didn’t sit well with the admirer.

The man resorted to pushing the student down, causing a scraped knee, and fleeing the scene. In the update post, the student said the man's family told her he had a mental illness. The Daily Dot could not verify the man's diagnosis or mental health history.

According to the Redditor, the man was caught by campus police after the incident was reported and suspended from college. Shortly after, the Redditor alleged that the man’s family had reached out and requested that they not press charges.

The family also said he was attending anger management therapy and had a difficult childhood. And he had also had a rough childhood. The Redditor did not confirm whether she had filed a formal complaint or whether charges would be pursued.

However, they were grateful for how it all turned out in the end. The user revealed that they were currently a full-time nursing student and a part-time model. They claimed it was why life was tough. But thanked those in the SubReddit community for making them feel validated amid the alleged trauma.

Reddit Reacts to the Update — and Raises New Questions

In the story, the Redditor had mentioned the man’s family had contacted them, requesting them against pressing charges.

But a user on Reddit highlighted something that earned a response from the OP. The user noted, “The police and judge will likely be interested to know that the family contacted you.” The OP replied, saying, “I’ll definitely mention that 100% to the police and the judge!”

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The exchange suggested legal proceedings were being considered but did not confirm them. However, others brought up the power of accountability in such a situation. The user mentioned, “Crazy take, but hold men accountable for not keeping their hands to themselves.”

In response, many other users agreed that the man had to be held accountable for his actions. Others, like one such user, expressed their delight over justice being served. The user said, “I am so happy you got justice!! You did the right thing. You stood up for yourself.”

Since sharing their story, the SubReddit has gained over 6,000 upvotes (and counting) and nearly 300 comments from visitors of Reddit.

This article is based on posts shared by u/darkbeat- in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identities of those involved, the details of the incident, or the status of any legal proceedings.