An Arizona woman spotted a camera right outside her gynecologist’s window above the door. Her observation had many wondering if the camera did indeed get a view of the inside, sparking privacy concerns and outrage online.

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TikTok user @mnicole855 claimed to have recently visited the gynecologist for a general wellness check. As soon as she finished her appointment, she noticed something rather alarming.

It was a security camera located right outside the consultation room, angled to possibly get a view of the inside. The woman’s video featured the camera seemingly aimed at the room.

She even shared a glimpse of what the room looked like, and it was rather petite. In the caption of her video, she told followers, “I hope the camera was off.” The comments were filled with concerns for her privacy.

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Many wondered, “Why is there even a window?” Others urged the woman to resort to legal action. A user suggested, “TAKE A PICTURE AND GET AN ATTORNEY. "

They added, “I was a part of a class action because a GYN was taking photos secretly.” Another asserted, “I guarantee you the camera was not off…please get a lawyer.”

Users on TikTok claimed that perhaps the camera wasn’t on and maybe the room wasn’t in its line of sight. However, an individual mentioned, “Even if those cameras cannot see in, out of respect for the patients, there should be blackout curtains.”

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Similarly, a person agreeing with the curtains claimed, “There should have been a screen covering that window. This is crazy.” Others continued to express concerns about privacy and suggested legal pathways to pursue the matter further.

X Did Some Research After the Woman Spotted a Camera

@WallStreetApes shared the viral video, which got 1.2 million views as of publication on TikTok, on their X account. In the video, the user addressed doubts about whether the camera could most likely see the inside of the room through the window.

The user zoomed in on the camera and noticed that it was facing the hallway into the room. The user deduced, “It’s very likely that this camera could actually see into the room.” Like on TikTok, X users were equally alarmed.

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American woman just finished her gynecologist checkup



As she looks around the room, she realizes the top part of the door to the exam room is actually see-through glass



Right outside is a camera…..



This is in Arizona pic.twitter.com/TabZ4MiLcO — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 7, 2026

A user acknowledged that it was a “lack of privacy,” but perhaps for a good reason. They explained, “With the number of creeps out there, I wouldn’t be surprised if the camera was kept there to keep tabs on the doctor; also to make sure they’re not doing anything inappropriate.”

A person claiming to install cameras for a living mentioned, “If you can see the eye of the camera, then the eye (of the camera) can see you…” The content creator on TikTok has yet to share an update on her account about the situation.