An X post from @SeeRacists shared doorbell camera footage showing two women approaching a home in a suburban neighborhood and asking the resident who she was.

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The X user who shared the video wrote in the caption, "Nosy Karens knock on a Black homeowner's door just because they 'hadn't seen anyone there before.'"

In the footage, one of the women asks the homeowner to identify herself. The homeowner responds, "None of your business," and tells the women to leave the property.

? Nosy Karens knock on a Black homeowner’s door just because they “hadn’t seen anyone there before.”



When the Karen asks who she is, the homeowner replies:



“None of your business.”



The homeowner immediately tells her to get off the property.



And the Karen says “Maa’aamm” as… pic.twitter.com/n3PHIO3gcF — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) August 6, 2026

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They do not go away despite the homeowner's repeated warnings. One of them steps closer to the door and can be heard repeatedly saying, "Ma'am," refusing to take no for an answer. The video shows the homeowner stepping outside to confront the two women directly as they finally walk away.

Several replies focused on how the interaction could have gone differently. One commenter wrote, "If they would've approached with a welcome basket to actually welcome them to the neighborhood, instead of asking if everything was OK and their name, it might have gone much better."

Another offered their own script for approaching new neighbors respectfully. They wrote: "This is how you approach a new neighbor: 'Hi, my name is blank. Are you my new neighbor? Awesome! Well, welcome to the neighborhood. Your name is blank?' Please learn how to approach new neighbors. Your energy will be matched, always in 2026."

If they would've approached with a welcome basket to actually welcome them to the neighborhood, instead of asking if everything was OK and their name, it might have gone much better. — Summer - Seeker of Truth (@SummerJ38954455) August 7, 2026

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According to the X post, the two women told the homeowner they approached because they "hadn't seen anyone there before". The post did not specify how long the homeowner had lived at the address or whether the two women live in the same neighborhood. Neither the homeowner nor the two women are identified by name in the video or the post that shared it.

Another questioned the intent behind the visit. They wrote, "I wonder if they were planning to knock or were they going to try to leak through the door like they've been doing already. She mentions everything they've been doing as they're leaving, but the fact she came to her door and greeted her like that."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the homeowner or the two women shown in this video, the exact location, or any prior interactions referenced by commenters but not shown in the footage. The details above reflect the video and its accompanying caption as shared on X.