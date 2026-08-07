Viral Claim About $5,000 Fake Police Reports Tied to Real Louisiana Case

In a post shared on X, @WallStreetApes cited a real immigration fraud case in Louisiana that faked police reports for U-visa applications. The post, which has had over 221,000 views as of publication, claims that undocumented immigrants paid police officers $5,000 to fabricate police reports alleging they had been attacked or robbed. It further claims that these reports were used in U.S. visa applications.

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The claims made in the post are based on an actual federal case, but several of them lack supporting evidence. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), five individuals filed guilty pleas in 2026 for their roles in a ten-year conspiracy that operated in central Louisiana.

The men include former Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle, former Oakdale merchant Chandrakant Patel, former Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon, former Glenmora Police Chief Tebo Onishea, and former Ward 5 Marshal Michael Slaney. Federal investigators claim that Patel solicited foreign nationals applying for U.S. visas. The law enforcement officials then prepared or approved fake police reports accusing the applicants of being victims of armed robberies or other crimes. The findings were then used to support U-visa petitions filed with U.S. immigration officials.

WOAH ? Fraud scheme discovered where illegals are paying police officers $5,000 for a fake police report saying they were physically abused. Once they have that report they can get a “U Visa”



Just one scandal uncovered 5 officers making MILLIONS writing fake police reports for… pic.twitter.com/8X5QTsUDYd — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 6, 2026

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The DOJ claims that applicants paid Patel thousands of dollars. Court documents reportedly describe a failed attempt to pay another police officer $5,000 to fabricate a report. The scheme reportedly spanned from December 2015 to July 2025. The five defendants pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, bribery, and mail fraud in 2026.

On X, many users were frustrated over the fraud allegations and called for stricter oversight of the immigration system. "I am irate and exasperated to keep hearing nothing but about people committing fraud collecting taxpayers' money for their own gratification," a user wrote. Another commented, "It never ceases to amaze me the sheer variety of successful scams and schemes that take advantage of the kindness and generosity of a nation whose intention is to help people."

Others, however, cautioned against using the Louisiana case to conclude about the U-visa program as a whole. It was clearly, as they said, a specific conspiracy by federal investigators.

Why the hell does a Visa like that even exist in the first place! — Wingfoot (@Wingfoot22) August 6, 2026

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According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a U visa is meant for victims of serious crimes who have been physically or mentally harmed and are ready to help law enforcement with their investigation or prosecution. It provides temporary legal status and work authorization for those who meet the requirements.

However, in some places, the video goes beyond what investigators confirmed. For example, it claims that such fraud is happening "all over America" and that many pending applications for U.S. visas are fraudulent. Federal officials haven't said that the Louisiana scam was a part of a national plan. Plus, the post also says Oakdale became "one of the most dangerous cities in America" because of the fake reports; that too is a baseless claim.