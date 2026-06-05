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Student Rejected a Man Who Promised to Treat Them Well — He Pushed Them Anyway and Reddit Is Fully on Their Side

By Reni

1:21 PM CDT on June 5, 2026

Guy pushed Redditor for rejecting romantic advances but the Internet praised the user's actions after a scraped knee.

Guy pushed Redditor for rejecting romantic advances but the Internet praised the user’s actions after a scraped knee.

|Image Credit: Reference Images via Canva

A college student's Reddit post about being pushed to the ground by a man after rejecting his advances has gone viral on r/GirlDinnerDiaries — drawing more than 25,000 upvotes and a thread praising the poster for reporting the incident to campus security. The story is shared by @darkbeat.

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The user was walking to class when a “random guy” approached them. After stopping the student, the man complimented their appearance and asked for their Instagram account.

The OP rejected the guy’s request and revealed why, saying, “I rejected him because he’s not really my type.” The user said the man didn’t take no for an answer, even after the user was stern and stood their ground with a ‘no.’ 

The guy attempted to convince the user by claiming they would treat them well. Yet, the user stood their ground and said no. The moment the user turned around, the guy pushed them, causing the user to fall and scrape their knee. 

Since it was sudden, the user said, “I was literally crying, not because of the pain, but because I was scared.” The user immediately notified campus security about the incident and rushed home. 

Reddit Wants the User to Update Them If Campus Security Caught the Man Who Pushed the Redditor 

Redditors commended them for attempting to hold the guy responsible and not letting it pass by. Many praised the poster for reporting the incident despite how frightening the experience was — and several identified the man's behavior as a serious warning sign. 

A user said, “Nothing says ‘I’m a safe person’ like announcing horrible things you wouldn’t do, am I right?” Another said, “Good job on reporting him.” A third user said, “You did everything correctly and still ended up hurt…You are strong, and you should know that.” 

One commenter who identified herself as a mother wrote, “I am happy you reported it…My mama heart hurts for you, and at the same time is enraged.” A fifth user said, “The irony of him saying he’d treat you good just to shove you to the ground seconds later; truly psychotic!!!” 

A final one said, “I’m so happy you got (home) safe and called security, and I’m sorry about your knee!” The user has not yet updated the SubReddit about whether or not the individual was caught by campus security. But has said they would as soon as they received an update.

The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries. The identity of the man involved and the outcome of the campus security report have not been confirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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