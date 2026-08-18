A man is being praised online for his quick thinking and athletic ability because it seemed to help him save the day during a friend’s romantic exchange of what looks like wedding rings.

Featured Video

As they’re all standing on a rock with water flowing down below in a forested area, the guy and girl stand positioned as they would at a wedding, right before the rings are placed on each other’s fingers. But as the guy goes to put the ring on his girl’s hand, it slips from his hand, and the friend standing nearby thinks fast and reaches down to grab it, but ends up sliding down the rock instead.

Friend Praised for Saving Wedding Ring From Falling Into Water

Advertisement

In a clip of the moment, which was shared by Reddit user u/Delicious-Act-8601 to the thread r/whoathatsinteresting, just as the man is about to place the ring on the woman’s finger, it slips from his hand onto the rock.

A friend standing nearby quickly reaches down to grab it, but as he does, it seems the ring continues to slide down the rock, so the friend reaches for it and seems to get it. But he loses his footing on the slippery rock and slides into the water. But his heroic act doesn’t end there. Because once he reaches the end, he holds his hand up proudly, yelling, “I got it!”

While the maneuver itself and him managing to get the ring are all impressive to some online users, others called out the video for potentially being fake and couldn’t seem to look past it. “That guy that gets the ring does backflips and stuff online. Almost certainly doesn't catch the ring that dropped but has a separate ring in his hand the whole time,” one person suggested.

Comment

byu/Delicious-Act-8601 from discussion

inwhoathatsinteresting

Advertisement

Another then chimed in, “Damn it, so everything is fake now. It doesn’t even have to be AI. Even real stuff is fake now.” A third person also thought the clip was staged, with them writing, “This is just too perfectly setup for it to be real.” And a fourth followed the same theory, adding, “Everything's been fake since before AI. We're just accelerating the pace of fakeification to ever higher levels each day that goes on.”

But there were a few comments sprinkled in that did commend the guy for what he did, with one person writing, “He did a backflip, almost snapped his neck but saved the day.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the video was staged or whether the man actually caught the wedding ring as it appeared to fall toward the water.