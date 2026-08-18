A woman is calling out Aldi after she says she was turned away from a scheduled job interview because she was just a few minutes late.

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In a clip reshared to X by @WhyHateWhite, the woman explains what happened that caused her to arrive late and describes how she says the store handled the situation. Here’s what happened.

Black girl complaining about not being hired because she was four minutes late for the interview



I think they made the right decision



Being late for the interview only shows what the future holds



Later and later



I'm surprised she didnt start attacking the manager



Thats… pic.twitter.com/ryCg6I9Gd1 — White Trash (@WhyHateWhite) August 18, 2026

Woman Says Aldi Turned Her Away From Interview for Being Four Minutes Late

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In the clip, the woman can be seen standing outside in the rain, across the street from the Aldi where she was supposed to have her interview. “I’m standin in the f--kin rain because I was sent to an interview for Aldi,” she begins.

She says she arrived at the location three minutes late but spent another minute getting from the Uber to the store entrance. However, by the time she got out of the Uber and made it to the store’s entrance, another minute had passed. That meant she was apparently four minutes late by the time she reached the door.

According to the woman, she couldn’t even make it inside the store before being turned away. She says someone took down her name at the door, making it seem like she was going to be allowed in, but another person then told her she could no longer be considered because she was four minutes late.

If you're not there at least 15 minutes early, you dont want the job. Everybody already knows she didnt want a job. — Americafirstkat (@kathy_bastian) August 18, 2026

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As she stands in the rain across from the Aldi location, presumably waiting for another Uber to pick her up, she questions the situation, telling the camera, “Who is running Aldis’ like the mother f--king Navy?” She was also pretty upset not just because she wasn’t granted the interview but also because she says she was left “in the hood, in the rain.”

Despite what she might have believed to be a legitimate excuse, many commenters said Aldi was justified in declining to conduct the interview. “I don’t have a problem with them turning you away from an interview because you were late,” one person wrote, adding, “The reality is that if you’re comfortable being late to the interview you’re gonna get worse about it if by chance they give you the job.” “Late is late,” a second person commented.

A third commenter offered what they seemed to consider a reality check, telling the woman, “If you’re not there at least 15 minutes early, you don’t want the job.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account of what happened at the Aldi location. The article is based on her statements in the video and comments shared in response.