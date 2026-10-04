‘Never Be This Nice to a Stranger.’ Woman Says a Stranger Tried to Separate Her From Her Friends All Night, Viewers Think It Was a Setup

TikToker Kenni Lee (@relatablekenni) shared a strange night out that left her questioning a stranger’s intentions. Lee said a woman approached her group after one of Lee's friends had stepped away. The woman then invited Lee alone to the dance floor. Lee said the woman quickly focused on another man instead.

Lee said a friend later pulled Lee away after noticing the strange interaction.. The woman returned and claimed the man had tried to traffic her. Lee said she found the claim confusing, since she had seen the two of them interacting closely just before. The woman later offered to buy Lee a drink, but Lee insisted on getting it herself.

Lee said she barely drank the beverage before giving it to her friends. Later, the woman asked Lee and her friends to walk her to her car. The group walked through an alley before the woman said she could not find it. She then pointed to a dark residential street far from the nightlife area.

Lee said her friends refused to continue because the location felt suspicious. The woman then claimed she needed a bathroom and walked behind a large truck. Lee said the woman did not actually use the bathroom before returning. Moments later, a white Tesla pulled up and asked where everyone was going.

According to Lee, the woman then entered the stranger's car, despite her earlier claims of fear. Lee questioned the driver, who said he came from the Bay Area. The woman immediately said she came from the Bay Area too, according to Lee. Lee then gave her a backup number and stayed on the phone temporarily.

The woman later called Lee around 3 or 4 a.m., but Lee did not answer. Lee believed the bathroom stop gave the woman time to contact someone nearby. She also suspected the Tesla driver knew the woman. However, the TikTok provided no evidence confirming those suspicions.

TikTok Viewers Reacted to the Suspicious Night Out

Viewers focused on the woman’s repeated attempts to separate Lee from her friends. “My coworker almost got lured by a girl until the girl felt guilty & told her what was happening,” one user wrote. Another commenter criticized Lee for continuing to help. “You gave her too many chances to be weird,” they wrote.

A second comment praised Lee’s friend for noticing the unusual interaction. “The guy friend who checked on you at the dance floor is a real one!” the user wrote. Another viewer shared a broader warning about strangers. “As a woman..Never be this nice and over extend yourself for a stranger,” they wrote.

Other viewers focused on the group’s decision to accompany Lee. “You threw off her plan once the guys came with you to walk her to her car,” one user wrote. Another commenter questioned the situation from the start. “I am obviously not the girls girl I thought I was because I was immediately weirded out,” they wrote.

Lee ultimately believed the encounter involved a coordinated setup. She warned viewers against assuming another woman automatically meant safety.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect Lee’s account as shared on TikTok.