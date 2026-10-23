TikTok creator, @emilytatouille, posted a video which has received over 239,000 views as of publication, describing possibly the most disturbing and disgusting Disney World trip experience she had with an ex-boyfriend that she was set up with by a close friend of hers. What began as a seemingly normal relationship left her with some of the most repulsive memories of her life.

Emily began by explaining that during her junior year of college in Florida, her friend set her up to go on a date with one of her male friends. The fact that her friend was the one responsible for the connection, she trusted her judgement of character, and was open to the possibility of a relationship.

After going out on a few dates together, they solidified their relationship status as boyfriend and girlfriend. Up to this point, there were no visible red flags, because they lived separately, and had never spent extended time together. But all that would change during their winter break as they both had a few weeks off from college. As a Christmas gift, her boyfriend decided to get them tickets to Disney World.

Since they both lived in Florida, Disney World wasn't too far away, so they were planning to take a trip to the park for the weekend. But, because her boyfriend also lived in Florida, they decided to sleep over by his parents' house instead of paying for a hotel room.

However, shortly before arriving at his parents' house, he warned her that his house smelled of animal urine and feces, because his parents never bothered to cleanup after the dogs and cats. She said he admitted to being embarrassed about the situation, but she was intent on being supportive, and chose to proceed anyway.

The True Colors of her Ex-Boyfriend Came Out After Arriving at His Parents' House, and the Disney Trip Went Horribly!

However, upon arriving at his residence, nothing could've prepared her for the putrid stench that wreaked throughout the entire house. Despite the unbearable smell, she had nowhere else to go because she had already agreed to stay.

What's more, Emily said that she witnessed him regress into a little boy as he pleased with his Dad to change the oil in his car. Then she found out that it was his parents' money that bought the Disney World tickets for them, which made him lose cool points in her eyes.

Then, later that night, while attempting to breathe fresh air in his bedroom, she asked him to open the window. And that's when she saw his true colors. She said he became defensive and said angrily, "What? So, it smells?! You can't breathe in here? You need me to open the window?!" Needless to say, she was gasping for air that night.

But the following day, things got even worse. She said she almost had to beg him to brush his teeth, like a mother would to her son. Emily was so distraught that she said she called her mother crying, desperate for the trip to be over before it even started.

Emily said she was completely turned off after what she'd seen, but was forcing herself to enjoy their time at Disney World. At one moment, she said she saw his teeth bleeding, and he revealed that he had gingivitis and ran away. Being that she was concerned, she ran after him to try to get him some help.

Fast forward to the following day, and Emily said they went to the Magic Kingdom at Epcot, and she wanted to take a picture together with him, like most couples do. But apparently, he hated pictures, and let her know that he didn't want a picture with her. She eventually convinced her ex-boyfriend to take a picture, and he looked disgusted standing next to her.

The final straw for her was when they went to a Chinese gift shop. She said he found a traditional Chinese straw hit, put it on, and proceeded to mock the Chinese culture by slanting his eyes and doing a terrible imitation of their accent. She was completely embarrassed, as well as repulsed, because of his blatant racism.

After their Disney World trip, she said she couldn't even wait for winter break to end to break off their relationship. She did it over the phone, because she was a side of him she never expected, not to mention the fact that he lived with his parents in absolute filth!

Reacting to the video, many of the commenters agreed that the red flags were too many to count, and applauded her for ending the situation quickly. One commenter wrote, "Constant red flags. . . glad you got out of that situation!"

Another commenter said she simply wouldn't have been able to stomach staying at his house. They wrote, "I just couldn't have stayed at that house, I would've died."

A separate commenter blamed her friend for setting her up with her ex-boyfriend to begin with, and said that her ex-friend did the same thing. She wrote, "Nah I don't trust friends anymore. My best friend set me up with a guy who was in an active r**e case. And my friend KNEW. Bye to both.''